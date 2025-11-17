NMB Premier League club cricket scores

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

VICTORY AHEAD: Old Grey seamer Mihlali Sodladla in action during the team's NMB Premier League match against Union Uitenhage at Kemsley Park on Sunday

The Nelson Mandela Bay Premier League summarised cricket scores for the weekend were:

Saturday

Gelvandale vs PE United, at Gelvandale

Match reduced to 43 overs. PE United 155 in 36.2 overs (Marcus de Monk 43no, Nathan Jones 35; Ashley Murphy 3/17, Shaakir Abrahams 2/26). Gelvandale 158/5 in 36.3 overs (Terrence Petrus 60, Cody Jacobs 38no; Marcus de Monk 3/25). Gelvandale won by five wickets

Union Uitenhage vs Jendamark United, at Daniel Pienaar

Union Uitenhage 328/8 in 50 overs (Zakir Patel 131, Nolan Di Paolo 62, Sachin Coetzee 45; Taine Douw 2/29, Siphamandla Dapo 2/44, Covan Baaitjies 2/60). United 244 in 38.1 overs (Siphamandla Dapo 74, Sinethemba Tshomela 54, Bertram Williamson 41; Kenan Smith 4/18, Sachin Coetzee 2/41, Cameron Williams 2-60). Union Uitenhage won by 84 runs

Mentors J-Bay vs Hollywoodbets PECC, at Mentors Kraal

Mentors J-Bay 97 in 25.5 overs (Dawid Vermaak 30; Cayden Wilson 6/25, Corne Gerber 3/32). PECC 102/4 in 17.4 overs (Cayden Wilson 35 not out, Aveshan Moodaley 20, Corne Gerber 18no; JD Cribbs 2/13). PECC won by six wickets

Sunday

PE United vs Jendamark United, at Pirates

United 126 in 25.2 overs (Allister Majola 36, Bertram Williamson 22; Marcus de Monk 3/35, Chano van Rooyen 3/5). PE United 128/5 in 29 overs (Gershon Minnaar 21, Chano Van Rooyen 17no; Nhlanhla Ntleko 3/39). PE United won by five wickets

Gelvandale vs Mentors J-Bay, at Gelvandale

J-Bay Mentors 74 in 25.1 overs (Calvyn Campher 25, Louis van Dyk 23; Gershwin Williams 3/23, Kyle Hahn 3/32; Ashley Murphy 2/2, Jadwin Cona 2/5). Gelvandale 75/3 in 11.1 overs (Keegan Heilbron 20no, Daveric Petersen 25). Gelvandale won by seven wickets

Despatch vs Northern Cavaliers, at Despatch

Despatch 434/4 in 50 overs (Carriston Haarhoff 126, Robert de Beer 73, Ruan Jonker 60, Lylle Petersen 52no, Ryan Nomdoe 47, Dylan Thomson 38no). Northern Cavaliers 53 in 19.2 overs (Irwin Jantjies 5/10, Darryl Uithaler 4/28). Despatch won by 381 runs

Tavcor Old Grey vs Union Uitenhage at Old Grey

Union Uitenhage 107 in 44 overs (Hanif Mohamed 20, Zakir Patel 28, Azaz Mohammed 17; Sadique Patel 5/14, Bjorn Ruppelt 3/16). Old Grey 111/7 in 28 overs (Ashley Ostling 27, Jack Loram 31no; Sachin Coetzee 2/26, Keenan Smith 2/35). Old Grey won by three wickets

∗ This weekend’s action sees the playing of the CSA T20 Community Cup Regional Playoff. Representing EP are Hollywoodbets PECC, while Selborne Old Boys will carry the Border flag at St George’s Park main field on Saturday (10am).

The league fixtures are:

Saturday: Mentors J-Bay vs Gamrose, at Mentors Kraal; Gelvandale v Helenvale, at Gelvandale; Despatch v Heatherbank, at Despatch

Sunday: Motherwell v Northern Cavaliers, at Newton Tech; Tavcor Old Grey vs United Brothers, at Old Grey; Despatch vs Jendamark United, at Despatch; Mentors J-Bay vs Union Uitenhage, Mentors Kraal; Heatherbank vs Helenvale, at Heatherbank

The Herald