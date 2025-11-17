Spirit of ‘Africanness’ helped Boks beat Italy, says Siya

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

STANDOUT FULLBACK: Italy's Louis Lynagh, left, tries to grab the ball from SA's Damien Williemse, who shone in defence antd attack, during the Quilter Nations Series match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin

Displaying an unbreakable spirit of “Africanness” when the going got tough enabled the Springboks to pull off a fighting 32-14 win over a gutsy Italian side in Turin on Saturday, captain Siya Kolisi said.

The world champions were forced onto the back foot in the 12th minute when utility forward Franco Mostert received a red card for a dangerous tackle at the Allianz Stadium.

Kolisi said his team reacted to the red card by drawing on a collective spirit of “Africanness” and making effective contingency plans after the stumble of losing a key player.

Emphatic wins over Japan, France and Italy have left the Boks unbeaten on their end-of-season tour ahead of a blockbuster clash against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

“We went through it last weekend [a red card to Lood de Jager against France], and this week we went through the same thing,” Kolisi said.

“So, we make plans in the game as we go along because such things happen.

“The biggest thing we were asked this week is to show our ‘Africanness’, and that’s about making plans because there are always stumbles, and that’s what I am grateful for with our coaching staff.

“They are always prepared for any scenario, and even the guys who are not playing sit and make plans and decisions; they always buy in.

“It doesn’t make it easy for us. We can talk about sacrifices, but seeing a guy like Franco sitting there, we could see the hurt in his eyes.

“That said, I really love the way this team is able to stand up and fight.

“We always say whatever happens between those four lines, we can still go as hard as we can and control what we can.”

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus appeared frustrated about the red card when he spoke after the match.

“It is what it is. What I say can’t make a difference,” he said.

“I’m just grateful that we had Ben O’Keeffe on the one side and an experienced referee [in James Doleman].

“I’m not saying it in a negative way. What I can say is it’s sad that our captain had to make that sacrifice in his 100th game [against France] and in this game.

“I always thought we wanted to get to 20-minute red cards, and we have to re-check on that, but it’s not my place to talk about it.

“However, for a captain to twice in a week suffer for us to win is sad.

“I’m not saying the calls were wrong, but I definitely saw a lot of other shots in the game.

“By that I’m not criticising; that is life, and once we review the game, we may come to a different conclusion and see that we were totally wrong, and then we have to rectify it.

“We got a red card, and they got a yellow card, which I probably thought was the right call, but losing two locks in two games now for going lower than they can go, it’s tough to understand.

“Again, I’m not saying anyone is wrong, but we don’t know how to coach guys to go lower; especially for a 2m-tall guy to face someone who is on his knees is tough.

“Yes, we have a way to adapt, but it’s unfair on individuals like Siya and Ben-Jason Dixon, who received a chance for the first time in a long time,” he said.

“Everyone, even the players not playing were making plans, but we are a very proud team in the way we level change and avoid head contact, and we’ve received so many red cards.”

Scorers:

Italy 14: Try: Ange Capuozzo. Penalties: Paolo Garbisi (3).

SA 32: Tries: Marco van Staden, Morné van den Berg, Grant Williams and Ethan Hooker. Conversions: Handré Pollard 2, Manie Libbok 1. Penalties: Handré Pollard 2.

The Herald