Warriors power past Tuskers to edge closer to playoffs

The Dafabat Warriors took a big step closer to making the Cricket SA T20 Challenge playoffs when they convincingly defeated the Tuskers by 54 runs in their clash in Maritzburg on Saturday.

Matthew de Villiers’ Eastern Cape franchise had too many guns for their opponents as they registered their fourth victory in six matches in the competition this season, with one no result due to rain.

After charging to 181/7 in their 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries by De Villiers and Muhammad Manack, the Warriors attack again took control of proceedings.

With two wickets each to Kerwin Mungroo, CJ King and Thomas Kaber, the Tuskers were dismissed for 127 with two overs remaining.

With one match left, against log-leaders Boland at St George’s Park on Wednesday, the Warriors have 21 points, just a single point behind the Western Cape team, but having played a match more.

While the Warriors were again on song in all departments, the Tuskers were severely disadvantaged by injuries to Hardus Viljoen (twisted ankle) and Cameron Shekleton (dislocated shoulder) while fielding. They were unable to bat in their innings.

Nonetheless, it was always going to be a tall order for the Tuskers against a bowling attack who have hardly missed a step this season.

Early wickets by Mungroo and King saw the home side slip to 36/3 in 6.1 overs and despite a partial recovery by Chad Laycock (37) and Ntandoyenkosi Zuma (33) in a fourth-wicket stand of 52, the Tuskers were never in a position to challenge the daunting target set for them.

Earlier, Warriors skipper De Villiers continued his outstanding form in the competition this season, recording his third half-century in the last five matches.

He narrowly missed out on Tuesday last week when he ended on 49 not out against the Lions.

After losing Modiri Litheko early on, De Villiers (54 off 40 balls with six fours and a six) and Manack (54 off 34 balls with nine fours) put the Warriors on track with a stand of 94 in just 10 overs.

National player Matthew Breetzke drove the advantage home with a typically classy and belligerent innings of 39 from 19 balls (four fours and two sixes).

There was a flurry of wickets at the end of the Warriors’ innings as the Tuskers fought back courageously, but most of the damage had been done by that stage.

Against the well-balanced and wicket-hungry Warriors attack, the Tuskers were always up against it, particularly given the two unfortunate injuries they suffered.

The Warriors’ final round-robin fixture against Boland on Wednesday will start at 6pm.

The Herald