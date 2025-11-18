Boks facing massive challenge in Dublin, says Willemse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa's Damian Willemse is challenged by Aregentina's Tomás Albornoz during a 2025 Rugby Championship game at Kings Park Stadium in Durban

It will be a massive showdown when the Springboks go flat out to achieve a rare win at the Aviva Stadium over a world-class Ireland team in Dublin on Saturday, fullback Damian Willemse says.

After beating Japan, France and Italy in the opening three games of their European tour, the Boks are preparing for what promises to be an epic battle against the Irish (kickoff 7.40pm SA time).

The Boks, who last won at the Aviva Stadium in 2012, have lost their last three matches at the iconic venue.

Willemse, who played a starring role in SA’s 32-14 win over Italy in Turin on Saturday, says the Boks are expecting a furious onslaught from a well-coached Irish side.

“We want to go to Dublin and put up a strong performance,” Willemse said.

“It will be a massive game, and we are looking forward to playing at the Aviva Stadium.

“We (the current Springbok squad) have not won at the Aviva yet, so that is definitely a goal for us.

“The Boks will need every squad member, playing or not playing, and every coach to get the result in Dublin.

“We know Ireland are a world-class team, and we know what they can do in Dublin with a good coaching staff behind them.

“They will have plans for us and we will get our eyes on the drawing board and make sure our plans our correct and that we are ready for the challenge.”

Willemse said he was proud of the Bok’s magnificent team effort against Italy after they suffered the setback of Franco Mostert being red-carded early in the game.

“I am very happy with the result and it was a tough match,” he said.

“For me to get the man of the match was thanks to the forwards who did a hell of a job specially when Franco had to go off

“We had to work really hard and come up with plans.

“I’m happy with the resilience and character that everyone showed.

“Credit to the coaching staff for coming up with plans when we went down to 14 players.

“There were a lot of guys coming into the team who have not had a lot of game time.

“For them to step up in a big game like this gives everyone a lot of confidence.

“I have to give credit to all the coaches and Felix Jones and Mzwandile Stick for helping me with my game.

“Also head coach Rassie Erasmus gave me consecutive games to get my confidence back up after I missed playing last year.

“To be back and putting on the Springbok jersey is a real privilege.

“I am just happy to fulfil my role.

“It is about nailing my job and getting those kicks and doing what is required of me.

“I am happy on a personal and an overall level.

“The rest of the team also needs to get credit because they helped me.”

Willemse said SA’s coaches came up with solid plans at halftime during the Italian game.

“We have trust in the coaches,” he said.

“At halftime we came in and the coaches gave us clear plans.

“Italy pressed is and put a lot of pressure on us in the first 10 minutes, but we stuck to what the plan was.

“This Bok team just keeps showing up and showing what this badge means to us and SA.

“As I said earlier in the week, Italy are an all-court team and they showed that.

“They put us under a lot of pressure at the mauls, set piece, on defence, and they have a good attack and obviously the kicking game. ”

The Herald