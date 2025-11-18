EP on verge of signing equity deal, says Malgas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LOOKING FOWARD: EP Rugby president George Malgas, right, is hopeful of sealing a deal with an equity partner by the end of November or early December. Elephants coach Allister Coetzee is on the left

EP Rugby bosses are on the verge of signing a major equity deal that would allow the union to flex its financial muscle and recruit top-class players ahead of the new season, president George Malgas says.

Talks between EP and a potential partner are at an advanced stage, and Malgas is hopeful of making a deal by the end of November or early December.

Though the name of the partner is being kept under wraps until the deal is sealed, insiders say it is an organisation with international connections.

A recent decision to change EP’s constitution to allow the union to actively pursue equity partners has opened a range of exciting possibilities for the cash-strapped body.

After being relegated to the role of poor relation in SA’s wealthy rugby family for many years, EP have an opportunity to reinvent themselves as an ambitious union on the rise.

Despite a rich pool of young talent, an underfunded EP Elephants side have been languishing in the lower leagues of SA rugby for several seasons.

“We are very confident of securing an equity partner, and there have been lots of engagements in the past month with the representatives of the company that is interested in signing a deal with us,” Malgas said.

“EP have progressed as far as determining the rights.

“I believe towards the end of November or early December we might be at a point where our minds eventually meet

“So I am hoping that by January 1, the union can be in a much better position.”

To achieve their goal of playing in the Currie Cup Premier Division, EP must end among the top four clubs when the SA Cup kicks off in March.

In their quest for success, EP have signed 13 new players, and there could be more in the pipeline if an agreement is reached on the equity deal.

Malgas said the recent acquisition of former Springboks forward coach Matt Proudfoot was a major coup for the union.

“This is a process, and we realised some time back that we needed a top-class forwards coach,” Malgas said.

“Our head coach, Allister Coetzee, is correct when he says he is not a magician, but he has done wonders with the material we provided him with for the 2025 season.

“Throughout this process we have indicated we are building this province and taking it back to where it belongs.

“EP are also very realistic, knowing that it will not be an overnight job.

“What was required was to get a top-class forwards coach to assist with what is happening among the forwards.

“This is a massive step in the direction we have planned to take EP and to build the team.

“As an executive we are delighted that we managed to snare Matt to come and assist us down here.

“Throughout this year we have planned where we want to be, and we achieved certain milestones as we went along.

“One of the big pieces of the puzzle has just fallen into place with the appointment of Matt.

“EP are extremely excited and are looking forward to what lies ahead.

“There is still a wish list of players that we want to acquire, and we are still trying to get there.

“What we have in front of us is a clear plan, and we need a plan if we want to succeed.

“EP cannot go along haphazardly.

“There are still some pieces we are trying to slot into place, and I think we have got things going along well.”

The Herald