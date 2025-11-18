New-look EP will be competitive unit, says Coetzee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NEW SIGNING: Former Griquas lock Athi Khethani (with ball) is one of several new players signed by the EP Elephants ahead of the new season

A new-look EP side will be competitive in the SA Cup when they bid for a top four finish and promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division in 2026, Elephants coach Allister Coetzee says.

EP will be up against all of SA’s non-franchise teams including the Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas and a revamped and ambitious Boland Cavaliers outfit for the right to play in the top flight.

In Coetzee’s first year at the helm in 2025, EP were beaten 48-20 by the Griffons in a Currie Cup First Division semifinal played in Welkom and ended seventh out of 10 teams in the SA Cup.

“I am happy with a lot of things at EP Rugby at the moment and the Elephants will field a competitive squad,” Coetzee said.

“There has been a complete buy-in from the executive about the direction in which EP wants to go.

“When I was appointed here last year in mid-November, I said I was not a magician and it is a process.

“So that year was basically to see what is happening in the EP rugby landscape.

“We always knew this was a sleeping giant of a province, and I want to get every arrow pointing in the same direction.

“EP are actually looking at 2027 to make sure we get into the Currie Cup Premier Division, and that is our target.

“But there is nothing wrong in getting there in 2026.

“The start of our present pre-season was on October 1, so everything is improving and heading in the right direction.

“You have to have a competitive squad, and that has been made possible by our management.

“At this point we have 13 players from outside and kept 16 of our local boys, and that is quite a good mix to have to build this squad.

ALLISTER COETZEE (WERNER HILLS)

“It is important to make sure we are competitive in the SA Cup, which starts in March.

“We are going through quite a strenuous pre-season and we are all excited and looking forward to this.

“EP are looking to strengthen the side from players outside who have played at a higher level in the Currie Cup Premier Division and United Rugby Championship.

“Recruitment is not just bringing players in, but it is about developing players from within.”

Coetzee said talent retention would be a focus for the union in the future.

“If you look elsewhere in SA, you see how players pop up in different provinces and you hear they went to schools like Framesby, Grey, Pearson, Uitenhage High, John Walton, and many more.

“So we have a massive job and you cannot keep everyone in Gqeberha.

“But there is a big focus to look at the talent we have here, and put them on a pathway where they can get better and EP can give opportunities.

“I am happy with the squad we have assembled so far, but it is not complete yet.

“After our pre-season phase we are looking at playing friendlies to prepare for the SA Cup.

“We will start playing at home and would then like to go to outlaying areas in our sub-unions like Cradock, Graaff-Reinet and possibly play a Northern Cape side.

“I watched club rugby games this season and there are a couple of club players who really performed well and they should be close to an EP squad.”

Several players who caught the eye during the recently completed Grand Challenge club rugby competition are set to be invited to train and go through a conditioning phase alongside the EP squad.

A list of between 10 and 15 names will be released shortly as EP look to extend their playing base ahead of the new season.

New players signed by EP: Buhle Nojekwa (prop, Griffons), Hlomla Zondani (prop, SWD Eagles), Kamvelihle Fatyela (hooker, Border), Athi Khethani (lock, flank Griquas), Joshua Paris (lock, Griffons) Armand Grobler (lock, played in France and for Harlequins in Pretoria), ⁠CJ Velleman (flank, Western Province), ⁠Damon Royle (loose forward, SWD Eagles), ⁠Mzwanele Gora (scrumhalf, Griffons), ⁠Sachin Toring (scrumhalf, SWD), ⁠Maxwell Klaasen (flyhalf, Border), ⁠Lwandile Maphuko (utility back, Leopards), ⁠Mpho Ntsane (utility back, SWD).

