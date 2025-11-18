Nomeva mentor endorses ring retirement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

RACE RUN: Xolisani Ndongeni announced his retirement from boxing after losing in Canada last week.

Duncan Village trainer Mzamo “Chief” Njekanye hailed his former boxer, Xolisani Ndongeni, as an epitome of boxing success after he announced his retirement from the ring.

Ndongeni dropped a bombshell when he announced he was quitting boxing after his second-round knockout loss to Colombian Jhon Orobio in Canada on Thursday.

The fight marked yet another audacious effort by the 35-year-old KwaBhaca boxer to defy age against unbeaten international rising stars with regional belts at stake.

This time he was up against a 22-year-old who is unbeaten in 15 bouts with the WBC Continental Americas junior-welterweight title up for grabs.

Though Ndongeni had held his own against unbeaten prospects, taking plenty of them to deep waters in their backyards, he was a shell of his former self against the hard-punching Colombian as he was dropped by a big right hand and counted out.

The loss followed a disputed defeat by Armenian Hovhannes Bachkov in Turkey when confusion over the distance of the bout conspired to hand him a ninth-round stoppage loss in July.

Ndongeni started 2025 on a good note when he travelled to Puerto Rico to score an upset win over highly touted and world-rated unbeaten prospect Nestor Bravo to win the WBA intercontinental belt in March.

The win breathed massive life into his career, as he was planning to wind it down, having already announced a farewell fight in East London.

Other impressive performances include a gutsy points loss to Devin Haney, who went on to become the undisputed lightweight champion, Raymond Muratalla who is now the IBF king, Arnold Barboza Jr who challenged for the WBO junior-welterweight crown; and unbeaten US prospect Ernesto Mercado, with Ndongeni the only opponent to take him the full distance so far.

However, after his meek showing against Orobio, when he suffered his eighth loss in 41 bouts, Ndongeni said he was done in the ring, bringing an end to a rollercoaster ride with humble beginnings in Duncan Village.

Njekanye, who transformed Ndongenifrom a rugby player to a boxer, supported his former charge for retiring after a stellar boxing career.

“I think he felt that his body could not do it any more, and it’s a good thing when one listens to his body because boxing is a dangerous sport,” he said.

“I am proud of what he has achieved in boxing, and I know my name will always be associated with him, as I am the one who introduced him to the sport.

“But I must add that all his achievements were due to his perseverance and work ethic.

“He took boxing to another level and made a name for himself.”

A polarising figure in SA boxing folklore, Ndongeni mesmerised fans with his trademark ring entrance song, Nank’ uNomeva which led to his Nomeva moniker.

He won a slew of titles, including two SA belts, an IBO lightweight crown and numerous regional titles, despite his often flawed technique.

Not scared to break barriers, Ndongeni’s career flourished when he relocated to Johannesburg, where he parlayed his popularity by venturing into other businesses, such as becoming a fitness trainer for celebrities, while also dabbling in mixed martial arts coaching.

He promised that he would not be lost to boxing as he plotted his next step.

