Warriors chase top spot in Boland battle

LEADING THE WAY: Warriors captain Matthew de Villiers in action against the Titans

The Dafabet Warriors are riding high, but captain Matthew de Villiers does not want his side to take their foot off the pedal in a top-of-the-table T20 Challenge cricket clash against Boland at St George’s Park on Wednesday, starting at 6pm.

With four wins from six matches, the Warriors are happily placed in second spot on the log with 21 points, just a point behind Boland, who have won all five of their games.

While the Eastern Cape franchise are assured of a spot in the playoffs, De Villiers is eager for the team to keep winning in the hope of securing home-ground advantage when the qualifiers take place next week.

“This match against Boland is shaping up as one of our most important ones of the season because if we beat them, we can put ourselves in line for a home playoff,” the skipper said.

“These are conditions in which we are comfortable and have performed well in this season, so naturally we would like that advantage in the playoffs.

“Teams like the Dolphins [to whom the Warriors lost in Durban] and Boland are playing very smart cricket, as we have been able to do, so playing at home would suit us better.

“Boland are a dangerous side, but we will be focused on trying to get one over them on Wednesday.”

In a team which has produced several standout performers this season, De Villiers has been one of the leading lights, heading the run-scoring list (247 runs) in the competition, with three half-centuries and a 49 not out under his belt.

He credits the team and coach Robin Peterson for the success he has had at the crease.

“The team has put me in a good position and the role I am playing at the moment is working well,” he said.

“Robin has given me that pivotal role and creating some stability at the top of the order has become my strength, with the other players batting around me.

“I haven’t set myself any major goals for the season and my batting has been about not thinking too much about it and just seeing what I can do better at the crease.”

After a season of club cricket in England in different conditions, De Villiers said it had helped him to focus more closely on his batting style.

“I have tried to become a bit more still at the crease because, as you can appreciate, as the bowlers get faster at this level, it is more important to stay still.

“I feel that each year my game is improving and I am becoming more comfortable at a higher level of the game.”

De Villiers is also excited about the spirit which has been instilled in the squad this season.

“The team have gelled well together and we had quite a long pre-season, which helped us to build a good vibe.

“The players all trust each other and everyone backs everyone else, whether it’s on the field or off, so that has been really good for us.”

The Herald