Fifa to probe Malaysian FA after players banned for forged documents

Asean secretary-general Kao Kim Hourn, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Fifa chief Gianni Infantino attend a signing ceremony for the Asean-Fifa memorandum of understanding in football development on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 26 2025.

Fifa is set to launch a formal investigation into Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) internal operations after suspending seven of its naturalised players over the alleged use of doctored documents.

The players were banned for 12 months after the global soccer body found false documentation had been used so they could play in an Asian Cup qualifier for Malaysia against Vietnam.

All seven players appeared in Malaysia’s 4-0 win over Vietnam at the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers in June.

“The investigation will aim to identify the individuals responsible for the falsification of documents, assess the adequacy and effectiveness of FAM’s internal compliance and governance mechanisms, and determine whether additional disciplinary measures are warranted against FAM officials,” Fifa said.

Malaysia’s football association said on Tuesday it planned to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The step is being taken to ensure justice is upheld and to uphold the integrity of the player eligibility process as set by the Malaysian government and relevant bodies,” acting president Mohd Yusoff Mahadi said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Fifa has also ordered the association to pay a fine of 350,000 Swiss francs (R7.5m) and this month dismissed its appeals.

Its findings have sparked an uproar in Malaysia, with fans and some lawmakers calling for action against the association and the national registration department and home ministry.

Last month the association suspended its secretary-general and formed an independent committee to investigate.

NATURALISATION PROCESS SUPERVISED BY FAM

The Fifa report showed how Facundo Garces, Gabriel Arrocha, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Machuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel, all born outside Malaysia, were granted Malaysian nationality in a process supervised by the Malaysian football association.

The players said their grandparents were born in Malaysia but Fifa was able to obtain birth certificates that had significant discrepancies with those submitted by the Malaysian football association to show the players’ Malaysian lineage.

“Players admitted at the hearing they did not read any of the application documents submitted to the Malaysian government, including the part which concerned the declaration they had lived for 10 years in Malaysia,” Fifa said.

“The players said after the submission of documents, FAM undertook the bureaucratic steps necessary for the players’ naturalisation.”

Fifa also directed its secretariat to notify authorities in Brazil, Argentina, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia.

It said: “It is imperative the relevant authorities are informed so appropriate criminal investigations and proceedings may be pursued.”