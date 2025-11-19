Ruthless Warriors trounce Boland in top-of-the-table T20 cricket clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Aphiwe Mnyanda of Dafabet Warriors during the CSA T20 Challenge match against Goldrush Boland at Dafabet St George's Park on November 19, 2025.

The Dafabet Warriors delivered a ruthless performance to outclass logleaders Boland by 98 runs in their Cricket SA T20 Challenge match at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, the home side blitzed their way to 209/5 and then clinically dismantled the Boland innings for 111 in 15.5 overs.

It was a remarkable display against a team previously unbeaten in the competition this season, with the bowlers and fielders combining brilliantly to set up the win.

Leftarm paceman Aphiwe Mnyanda led the way with a superb return of 4/23 in four overs, while CJ King (3/16) and Thomas Kaber (2/18) were also highly effective with the ball.

The Warriors’ daunting total was built on an excellent foundation by Muhammad Manack (52 off 28 balls with eight fours and a six) and Modiri Litheko (29 off 20 balls with three fours and two sixes), who added 85 in 7.3 overs for the first wicket.

Skipper Matthew de Villiers drove home their advantage with his fourth half-century in the competition this season as he raced to 50 off 37 balls with eight fours.

In the second half of their innings, JP King was again at his destructive best in a punishing fourth-wicket stand of 77 in just 6.3 overs with De Villiers.

Given the licence to thrill, King slammed four fours and two sixes in his blistering knock of 46 off only 23 balls.

The Herald