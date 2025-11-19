Township Chess Academy hosts annual event

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HONING SKILLS: Amyoli Ndawo of Seysi Primary School, left, plays against Ndimphiwe Qihele of Cebelihle Primary School as learners gear up for the annual Township Chess Academy Open Tournament at NMU's Missionvale Campus.

The Township Chess Academy is hosting its annual two-day Chess Tournament, welcoming players and fans.

The competition, which is rated by Chess South Africa, takes place at Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale Campus from November 28-29.

The 2024 Herald NMU Citizen of the Year sports category winner, Mawethu Plaatjies, who is also the chair and founder of TCA and coordinator of the Township Schools League, said the aim of the tournament is to test their players.

But also to open a platform for every chess player in the metro to compete with different players and learn about the sport.

“Also, we are raising funds for the academy, for next year’s programmes and chess equipment,” Plaatjies said.

“We are just grateful for the stakeholders and sponsors who are helping our academy as it grows.

“Masinyusane Development for buying trophies and medals and paying the arbiter (referee). Lincoln Mali Foundation for donating the prize fund of R5,000.”

The event will comprise of three sections: A, B and C.

Section A’s top prize is R1500, while the second- and third-place winners receive R750 and R300, respectively. Prize money for Section B winners will be divided as follows: R1,000 for first place, R500 for second place, and R125 for third place.

First place in section C will earn R500, while second and third place will receive R250 and R75, respectively.

“Section A is for adults and players who have advanced experience; the admission fee is R200. Section B is for players who are in high and primary school, and Section C caters to learners from grade R to grade four.

“Admission costs R150 for Section B and R100 for Section C.

“We do, however, give our players discounts and let those who can’t afford to play play for free.

“Sections A and B’s initial rounds will begin at 5pm on Friday.

“Round two and round one for section C will begin at 9am on Saturday.”

The Herald