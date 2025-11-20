Win over Irish in Dublin is on Boks’ bucket list, says Eben

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

HURDLE IN DUBLIN: Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth says his team are targeting an elusive win over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday

Securing an elusive win over Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin is a bucket list item the all-conquering world champion Springboks are desperate to tick off their checklist, lock Eben Etzebeth says.

The record-breaking 139-cap veteran says facing Ireland on Saturday will be a nice opportunity to end a losing trend at a venue where the Springboks last won a Test in 2012.

After beating Japan, France and Italy in the opening three games of their European tour, the Boks are preparing for what promises to be a brutal battle against the Irish (kickoff 7.40pm SA time).

The Boks have lost their past three matches at the Aviva Stadium.

The teams last met in SA in the Castle Lager series in July 2024, with each side winning one game, but Etzebeth said facing Ireland at home was a completely different challenge.

“When we received the calendar at the beginning of the year, this fixture was definitely one that stood out, so we’re excited,” he said.

“It’s going to be a good match. We haven’t won here in a while, so it’s a nice opportunity for us.

“Ireland have been in the top three of the world rankings for the last couple of years, so they are a quality outfit, and we are looking forward to this game.”

Etzebeth said the 19-16 defeat against Ireland in Dublin in 2022 would motivate the Boks to turn the tables on their hosts.

“This is a completely different challenge. That was over a year and a half ago. A lot can happen in rugby in one week, and many things have changed since then.”

Etzebeth said the Boks would have extra insight into Ireland’s tactics thanks to their overseas coaches.

“We have quite a few foreigners in our management group, but we don’t see them as such — we see them as part of the Springboks and we get along very well with all of them,” he said.

“And obviously, guys like RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn have more insight into the Irish, but it’s professional rugby, and Ireland will be smart and probably change a few things.”

Etzebeth said the Boks would not alter their game plan after the team were on the receiving end of red cards to Lood de Jager (France) and Franco Mostert (Italy) in their previous two matches.

“I don’t think it will affect our game too much; we must keep being aware of level change,” he said.

“You feel that if you level change, you should be safe and get the benefit of the doubt.

“For me personally, I will keep playing the game I play, and I think the other locks will do the same.”

“Luckily, head coach Rassie Erasmus picked six locks in the squad.

“We don’t know what is going to happen with Lood and Franco. There is still myself, Jean Kleyn, Ruan Nortje and RG Snyman, while Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ben-Jason Dixon can cover lock.”

Powerful Bok prop Thomas du Toit dismissed speculation that it would be a grudge encounter on Saturday.

“The media would like to paint it that way (that it’s a grudge match), but we don’t see it as such,” he said.

“In the last couple of matches and months we’ve put every game into individual boxes, rather than thinking about the past too much, regardless of the result.

“So, for myself and the team, we certainly don’t feel that way. We are, however, putting a massive emphasis on this week, as we have for all the other games.”

“There are a couple of things that could be similar to what we faced against France and Italy, as they are both incredibly physical sides.

“But the one thing that could differ is Ireland’s structured game.

“From my time playing over here in the UK, they really understand their game very well, as well as their general play and set-piece plays, and they know who they want to target, so that’s probably going to be different.”

The Boks will name their team for the fourth match of their end-of-season tour on Thursday.

The Herald