Eastern Cape Iinyathi topple Badgers to book Bloemfontein showdown with Knights

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thando Ntini of Eastern Cape Iinyathi took four wickets in the CSA T20 Knockout Qualifier 2 against Garden Route Badgers at Buffalo Park on Friday, November 21, 2025 in East London

Four wickets from Thando Ntini and three from Alindile Mhletywa helped the Eastern Cape Iinyathi secure a place in Sunday’s CSA Provincial T20 Knockout final as they beat the Garden Route Badgers by 25 runs in Qualifier 2 in East London on Friday.

On Sunday, the Iinyathi will face the Knights at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein in a bid to clinch their maiden CSA Provincial T20 Knockout title.

Defending 155, Iinyathi had a good start as seamer Thando Ntini dismissed Kyle Jacobs for 13 from eight balls with the first ball of the third over. Heath Richards joined Ruan Terblanche before Hardus Coetzer dismissed the former for three.

By the end of the second power play, the Garden Route Badgers had moved to 31 for two.

Terblanche and George van Heerden’s 26-run partnership guided the Badgers to 50 during the eighth over.

Two overs later, Thozama Totana ended their 36-run partnership as he bowled Terblanche for 20.

Liam Alder was sent packing soon after, as he was caught and bowled for one by Alindile Mhletywa.

With five overs remaining, the Badgers were chasing 69 at a required run rate of 13.

With each ball being bowled, the mountain got steeper to climb for the SWD team.

Van Heerdan tried valiantly to steer his team towards their target of 156, but the home team put on an excellent fielding display.

Garden Route Badgers wicketkeeper Nathan Engelbrecht watches as Nathan Roux of Eastern Cape Iinyathi pushes a delivery into the offside during the CSA T20 Knockout Qualifier 2 at Buffalo Park in East London on November 21, 2025 ( Richard Huggard/CSA)

Ntini got a brace of wickets in the 16th over with successive dismissals of Nathan Engelbrecht (9) and Pheko Moletsane for a duck.

With wickets tumbling around him, Van Heerdan would reach half a century in the next over.

Banele Cele was then caught by Ruthven at square leg for Ntini’s fourth wicket of the day.

Mhletyana followed with a stunning three-wicket over as the Badgers were rolled for 130 runs.

Van Heerdan’s 65 from 48 proved too little.

Ntini finished his four overs with four wickets for 16 runs.

Earlier, the Badgers won the toss and opted to bowl.

It was not the start that the home team wanted, as opening batsman Christian du Toit departed off the third ball of the innings for a duck as he edged a Jade Richter delivery through to wicketkeeper Nathan Engelbrecht.

Ruthven joined his captain and opener, Nathan Roux, and helped the team reach 39 runs after the power play.

Roux and Ruthven’s partnership would reach the 50-run mark at the end of the seventh over.

But Ruthven mistimed a shot that looped to Banele Cele at extra cover off the bowling of Jacobs. He scored 30 off 28.

Jason Niemand entered the arena, and the Iinyathi’s batting gained stability with them reaching 77 at the midway stage.

By the end of the 14th over, the home team breached the 100-mark. Niemand hit 28 from 28 balls before becoming Richter’s second victim, trapped leg before wicket at the start of the 15th over.

In the same over, Roux reached 50 runs from 37 balls.

Three overs later, Copeland (10) was on his way, as Richter claimed a third scalp.

Mncedisi Malika hit a much-needed 10 from nine balls in the closing overs, and Roux finished with a well-struck 68 from 47 to push the Iinyathi to 155.

Daily Dispatch