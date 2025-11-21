Ngxeke confirms world title date despite first denying it

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TITLE HOPE: Landile Ngxeke was last in action when he beat Mexico’s Eric Gamboa in East London in June.

Landile Ngxeke’s camp finally confirmed the December 13 date for his world title shot in Mexico, a week after denying knowledge of it.

The Dispatch reported last week that Ngxeke’s IBF bantamweight title clash against Mexican Jose Salas Reyes had been set for December 13 in Mexico City, though the exact venue was yet to be decided.

The story stemmed from international reports saying a deal had been reached between Ngxeke’s manager, Colin Nathan, and Mexican promotional powerhouse BXSTRS Promotions, which promotes the Sada boxer’s mandated opponent, Jose Salas Reyes.

However, Nathan pleaded ignorance, saying he was yet to sign contracts for the fight.

This week, Nathan confirmed that the deal had been signed and the fight was good to go.

Nathan said the date had been known for a while, with Ngxeke’s training focused on it.

Asked why he had denied it initially, Nathan said: “When you asked me about this, nothing was signed as yet and, as you know, I trust contracts more than I trust people.”

He said the date was mooted, but as he was yet to officially sign contracts, he could not confirm it.

“Please understand that was a week ago, and that is a long time in boxing.”

Ngxeke, 30, who was guided in Mdantsane by Xaba Promotions while training under its gymnasium, was ordered by the IBF to contest its vacant bantamweight title.

This was against Reyes after the belt was relinquished by former dual champion Junto Nakatani in favour of an all-Japanese clash against Naoya Inoue for the undisputed junior-featherweight crown.

Ngxeke said he was elated that a date had been set for the fight, which would mark his first abroad.

“I have been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and I cannot believe it is finally here,” he said.

“I want to thank my team led by Colin Nathan for realising my world title dream, and I promise South Africans that come December 13, they will have a new world champion.”

Ngxeke said he had been watching Reyes on videos, and while the Mexican was unbeaten in 16 bouts with 10 stoppages and at 23 had youth on his side, that would not stand in his way of bringing the belt home.

The IBF bantamweight title has a storied relevance with the Eastern Cape, as it was first held by Duncan Village’s Mbulelo Botile when he dethroned Colombian Harold Mestre in Johannesburg in 1995.

Botile defended it five times before surrendering it in controversial circumstances with an eighth-round stoppage loss to American Tim Austin in 1997.

While Ngxeke will travel to enemy territory to bring it home, he said he would not be overawed by the task.

He will be fighting under a new technical team for the first time, having last fought in East London when he beat another Mexican, Eric Gamboa, under the tutelage of Mnyamezeli Shosha before uprooting to Johannesburg to join Nathan’s HotBox gymnasium.

The fight will mark the 19th bout with a single loss and a draw.

