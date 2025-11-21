Nomandela confident Highbury will rebound against Milford

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KEEPING IN SHAPE: Highbury's Yanelisa Nomandela goes through his paces during training at NMU this week

Highbury midfielder Yanelisa Nomandela is confident his team will rise from their 2-0 loss to Venda and come out fighting against Milford on Sunday.

The highly anticipated top bracket soccer match will take place at Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Stadium (3.30pm).

The loss to Venda was Highbury’s first at home for the year.

The 21-year-old Nomandela, from Flagstaff, was among the 14 new players who joined the Gqeberha side at the start of the season.

He is still waiting patiently on the sidelines to make his league debut in Highbury colours.

The Yellow Nation are fifth in the Motsepe Foundation Championship standings, with 18 points from 11 matches.

Their opponents are second on the log with 21 points from 11 matches.

Highbury are only one point behind Kruger United, who hold third place.

However, depending on how other teams perform over the weekend, a victory over Milford could put them back in the top three.

“A win on Sunday is vital,” Nomandela said.

“It will not only give us the eagerness as we enter a new week but, most importantly, the three points will help to keep us in the running for promotion this season.

“It’s tough to drop points because other clubs move forward, and that will make it difficult to catch up with them.”

Nomandela, who previously played for ABC Motsepe League side Mighty Eagles, said his move from the league to the MFC had been smooth.

“My teammates welcomed me with open arms.

“It’s also nice to have experienced players around because they have been a great help to my transition.

“They helped me adjust very quickly to this league and the tempo of play through their guidance, and I am very grateful to have them in my midst.

“I watched a lot of MFC games also just to see how they play to help myself adjust to the tempo of the game.

“For the longest time, I have dreamt of where I am today, playing in the MFC.

“Now that I have achieved that goal, my mission is to help Highbury gain promotion to the Premiership.

“That is what we are fighting for this season. We are contesting for the league and promotion.

“Personally, although this is my first season in this league, I want to score as many goals as I can, even if it’s five goals and assists. I’d be very happy with myself.

“I have not scored any goals at the moment, but I am working towards achieving that.”

Highbury have been drawn against Kruger United in their Nedbank Cup preliminary round.

Last season, the club failed to make the last 32 stage after losing 1-0 to Durban City in the preliminary round.

