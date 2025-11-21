Rassie rolls out Boks’ biggest guns to flatten Ireland

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SEASONED PLAYER: Powerful Springbok centre Damian de Allende will be looking for gaps in Ireland's defence when SA face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday

Desperate to end a three-game losing streak at the Aviva Stadium and retain their unbeaten tour record, the Springboks have rolled out all their big guns in a bid to flatten a formidable Irish side in Dublin on Saturday.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus has chosen a side bristling with brute power among the forwards and backline precision to take on an Irish outfit teeming with confidence after a runaway 46-19 win over the Wallabies last week.

After impressive wins over Japan, France and Italy in the opening three games of their European tour, the Boks are facing a massive challenge in Dublin (kickoff 7.40pm SA time).

Lood de Jager and fellow lock Franco Mostert were not considered for selection due to their disciplinary appeals and hearings this week to avoid the outcomes of those decisions affecting the team’s preparations.

Powerful lock RG Snyman, who starts from the bench, will join the select group of players to earn 50 Test caps for SA in a matchday squad that reflects only two changes to the team that defeated France 32-17 two weeks ago.

Erasmus reverted to his tried and tested combinations for Saturday’s showdown against Ireland, who they last defeated on home soil in 2012.

Ruan Nortje has been promoted from the replacements bench to the starting lineup in place of De Jager, while Kwagga Smith returns to the team on the bench in his place.

In the backline, Cobus Reinach will reunite with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at halfback, with Cheslin Kolbe and Canan Moodie on the wings.

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel pair up in the midfield, and Damian Willemse is at fullback.

“The majority of this team were rested last week to ensure that they recover from the physically taxing match against France, and it was always our plan to name an experienced outfit against Ireland,” Erasmus said.

“Most of these players have faced Ireland in Dublin, as well as in the 2023 Rugby World Cup and Castle Lager Incoming Series, so they understand the magnitude of this challenge and what to expect from the hosts.

“So, we believe this is the right group of players for this match.”

Erasmus said the Boks were expecting a physical and testing encounter at the Aviva Stadium.

“Ireland have been among the top-ranked teams in the last few years, and they are a force to be reckoned with at home,” he said.

“They have a good balance of experienced and exciting young players in their squad, and they pose threats up front and with their talented backs, so it’s going to require a massive effort to beat them.

“This group of players have never won a match in Ireland before, so we know how tough it’s going to be to win here, and that will certainly motivate us.

“It will take a colossal effort, but we are excited about the challenge, and we know that we have to be razor sharp in all departments to get the desired result.”

Erasmus praised Snyman, who will mark this special occasion in the same city in which he plies his trade for Leinster in the United Rugby Championship.

“We are thrilled for RG and we’ll do everything we can to hopefully make this a special occasion for him,” he said.

“He’s a great player and team man, and had it not been for injuries along the way, he would have probably earned 50 caps a while ago.

“He deserves this achievement, and it speaks volumes about the quality of the player he is.”

Springbok team:

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Canan Moodie, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Boan Venter.

Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Andre Esterhuizen, 22 Grant Williams , 23 Manie Libbok.

The Herald