Beers tasted sweeter after breaking Irish drought — Rassie

IRELAND UNLOCKED: Cobus Reinach, second from left, celebrates scoring SA’s second try against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday

Relieved coach Rassie Erasmus said his celebratory beer tasted sweeter after the Springboks broke a 13-year losing drought at the Aviva Stadium by beating Ireland 24-13 in Dublin on Saturday.

The hard-fought victory cemented the Boks’ position at the top of the world rugby rankings ahead of their final end-of-season tour match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

After leading 19-7 at halftime, the world champions had to dig deep to keep their unbeaten tour record alive after earlier wins over Japan, France and Italy on their grueling five-match European tour.

“Any beer is nice after a win, especially against a quality team like Ireland, who’s totally dominated us since we’ve been in a group together,” Erasmus said.

“We know that if you take the five games, they’re still, I think, 3-2 up against us, so we won’t get carried away with this, but yeah, the beers are a little bit sweeter.

“It was a great win against a team like Ireland, who have dominated against us since we’ve been together as a group.

“We are just thankful that we were able to beat them here.

“It’s been a long season for us, and a lot of the players have to go back to Japan, and others will play in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship next week.

“But we are certainly proud after such a long season to grind through a win against a team such as them at home for the first time in 13 years.”

Erasmus said the game, during which several cards were handed out, had been a frenetic, physical contest between two well-matched sides.

“We’ve had games with red cards and a concussion when there wasn’t a ping, and we’ve had to grind it out, but in general, the match was very physical,” he said.

“There was obviously a 20-minute red card, which I thought was the correct call, so that the other player could come onto the field.

“I thought we were completely dominant for most parts of the game, but we just couldn’t capitalise on it while we were inside the 22m area.

“So, it was hectic and difficult to manage with who went off and came back on, but that’s Test match rugby, and you have to understand and manage those situations.

“Ireland were just as physical to keep us out with the tackles and turnovers they made inside the 22m area, so it was physical, but I don’t think they came off second best there.

“If they scored in the last four minutes, then it would have been a restart, and the game would have been on.

“It was definitely not a perfect performance, but there was a monkey on our backs that we had to get off.

“It also wasn’t about revenge, as people have been asking all week. It was a case of trying to fix things.

“In the scrums we were dominant, but not in every department, and we opted for that option because they were down to seven men.”

Bok skipper Siya Kolisi praised the coaches and officials for the consistent communication throughout the match:

“At halftime, we had to make plans, but we always knew what was happening, and that’s why we took the opportunities we did,” he said.

“We took the penalties, and we understood they had numbers short, and the scrum was working for us, which is why we went for that aspect of the game.”

The Springboks departed for Wales on Sunday for the final match on their November tour in Cardiff on Saturday.

Scorers:

Ireland 13: Try Dan Sheehan. Conversion: Sam Prendergast. Penalties: Prendergast (2).

South Africa 24: Damian Willemse, Cobus Reinach, penalty try (worth seven points), Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Conversion: Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

