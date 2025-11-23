SportPREMIUM

Boks shake off Irish monkey

Ireland were brave but the Boks were brutal — winning for first time in Dublin since Erasmus took over in 2018

Mark Keohane

Columnist

South Africa's Cobus Reinach scores their side's second try of the game during the Quilter Nations Series match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin. (Brian Lawless)

The Springboks buried the ghosts of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last night in what can only be described as the craziest match of the season.

The Boks won 24-13 after leading 19-7 at half time.

Somehow, Ireland won the second half, despite playing two men down for 10 minutes in a Test that saw six yellow cards, five to Ireland, including one that was upgraded to a red, and one to the Boks.

Ireland were brave and heroic, but the Boks were brutal and powerful in winning for the first time in Dublin since Rassie Erasmus took over in 2018.

Read more here.

