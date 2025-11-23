Boks shake off Irish monkey

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa's Cobus Reinach scores their side's second try of the game during the Quilter Nations Series match at Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

The Springboks buried the ghosts of the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last night in what can only be described as the craziest match of the season.

The Boks won 24-13 after leading 19-7 at half time.

Somehow, Ireland won the second half, despite playing two men down for 10 minutes in a Test that saw six yellow cards, five to Ireland, including one that was upgraded to a red, and one to the Boks.

Ireland were brave and heroic, but the Boks were brutal and powerful in winning for the first time in Dublin since Rassie Erasmus took over in 2018.

