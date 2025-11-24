Boks set to play blockbuster Test in Nelson Mandela Bay, says Malgas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BIG SCORE: EP Rugby president George Malgas says the Springboks are set to visit Gqeberha in 2026.

A blockbuster Test between the world champion Springboks and a top-ranked nation is set to be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha during 2026, EP president George Malgas says.

A decision could be made on December 3 when rugby bosses gather to discuss the allocation of Springbok Tests and the new Nations Championship featuring the 12 biggest nations in world rugby.

Plans are also being hatched for the star-studded Maori All Blacks, renowned for playing an exhilarating brand of coast-to-coast rugby, to face an SA XV in Gqeberha in 2026.

Apart from the senior international rugby, the world’s top junior teams will be in Gqeberha to play in the U20 Rugby Championship tournament in May.

“Most probably, Gqeberha will have a Test in 2026,” Malgas said.

“There were two Tests that were discussed with me by SA rugby officials.

“One of those two will be given to us and one has been pencilled in for Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

“One we were not keen on because it does not involve the Springboks, but two other nations coming to play here in Gqeberha.

“The Boks is the one we will really go for.

“Gqeberha is definitely on the cards for a Test next year.

“On December 3, I will be attending an SA Rugby general meeting, and there will be more news about this.

“The matter of Test allocation will definitely come up.”

After successfully staging a Test against Italy at a sold-out Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in 2025, Malgas said EP Rugby wanted to host an even bigger Test showdown.

Though Malgas would not be drawn on which team he wanted to play in the Bay, he is eyeing a visit by a top-ranked team.

He praised Gqeberha fans for bringing the “gees” when the back-to-back world champions outgunned Italy 45-0 in the Bay.

“The people of Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding areas have given us more ammunition to be bolder and to go after bigger Tests,” Malgas said.

“We are committed to having a Test in the Bay in 2026.

“The Italy Test showed the EP Rugby Union have the ability and competence to stage huge events such as hosting the Springboks in the metro.

“We have shifted the negative perceptions and atmosphere about our city.

“The tide has turned, and we are looking to more engagements [with SA Rugby].

“When you look at how things unfolded in several aspects for the Italian Test, it was a huge success.

“EP were central in putting in place all the arrangements in respect of security and vendors.”

Malgas said the Boks’ weeklong visit had brought massive spin-offs for the region.

“The Test brought a positive vibe to the Eastern Cape,” he said.

“I believe EP have shifted the negative perceptions and atmosphere which permeated our rugby space in the past 12 months.

“We have shown as an EP executive and leadership of rugby that we are able to deliver and bring a sense of confidence in our ability.

“[SA Rugby] have seen our capabilities and the hunger of our people.

“We have shown how we can come together and draw upon the collective.

“All this augurs exceptionally well for the future.”

The Boks enjoy playing in Gqeberha and have turned the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium into an impregnable fortress in recent years.

Thanks to a commanding win over the Azzurri, the Boks stretched their imposing unbeaten record to nine matches at the iconic venue.

The only occasion SA failed to end on the winning side was in 2012 when they were held to a 14-14 draw by England.