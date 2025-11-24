Circuit racing season finale at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Podium finishers after the Syrabix Three-hour Endurance, are, from left, Deon Slabbert, Elan Buchman, Ian Riddle, Jeandre Marais, Kelsey Davidson and Nick Davidson

Competitors and spectators enjoyed the ideal weather conditions at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, when Algoa Motorsport Club held their last circuit race of the season with a combination of sprint and endurance races.

Young Cape Town riding sensation Tristin Pienaar put on a masterful performance on his Honda CBR 1000RR to not only win all of his sprint races but also claim the coveted Woolavington Cup — the prized trophy in the Klinicare PE200 — for the third year in succession.

Jamie Hall, riding a Kawasaki ER650, was the winner of the PE 200 index of performance.

Abigail Bosson was the overall winner of the Klinicare PE 100, with fellow female rider Codie Redelinghuys winning the sought-after index-of-performance trophy.

On four wheels, Nick Davidson was untouchable in his immaculate Ford Escort, winning both of the Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge races.

Deon Slabbert claimed overall honours in the EP modified saloon class, and Raymond Redinger, in his Porsche 924, drove to victory in the street & fine class that caters for road-going cars.

The Syrabix Recycling 3 Hour Endurance race was dominated by VW Polos that filled the top three positions, with Ian Riddle and Jeandre’ Marais crossing in first place overall for the second year in a row, with Nick & Kelsey Davidson a mere 22 seconds behind them.

The sprint and endurance results were:

EP Modified Saloon Cars

Per class

Class A: 1 Deon Slabbert (VW Polo GTI), 2 Tian Coetzer (Opel Tigra)

Class B: 1 Elan Buchman (VW SuperPolo), 2 Deon Neethling (VW Polo GTI)

Class C: 1 Kelsey Davidson (VW SuperPolo), 2 Johan Nel (BMW E36)

Class D: 1 Gregory Forward (BMW E36), 2 Duncan Phillips (BMW E36), 3 Julian Bunge (VW Golf Mk1)

Class E: 1 Steven Phillips (VW Polo), 2 Henry Adams (VW Golf Mk1), 3 Kiesha Potgieter (Audi A3)

Class F: 1 Peter Schultz (Opel SuperCar), 2 Michael Beukman (VW Polo), 3 Riaan van Vuuren (VW Polo)

Class X: 1 Timothy Ball (BMW E36), 2 Shaun Gradwell (BMW E36), 3 Vance Kearney (Backdraft Cobra)

Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge, Historic, Classic & Retro Cars

Per class

Class C: 1 Angelique Griffin (Alfa Sud), 2 Rane Berry (Nissan Skyline), 3 Tiaan Kleinhans (Ford Escort)

Class D: 1 Anton Ehlers (Ford Escort), 2 Barry Spriggs (Ford Escort)

Class E: 1 Johan Marais (Opel Rekord)

Class X: 1 Nick Davidson (Ford Escort), 2 Tom Hugo Jnr (Nissan Skyline), 3 Brent Watts (Ford Escort)

Retro Class: 1 Alwyn Kretzmann (Lotus 7), 2 Sydney Lippstreu (Toyota Celica)

Street & Fine Cars

Overall: 1 Raymond Redinger (Porsche), 2 Joshua Gamble (BMW E90), 3 Peter Nielson (BMW 2 Series)

CBR 125/150/250 Motorcycles

Per class

125cc: 1 Mario Ferreira, 2 Tyler Agnew, 3 Andrew Liebenberg

150cc Junior: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Dylan Grobler, 3 Bradley Mustoe

150cc Senior: 1 Zante Otto, 2 Mogamad Rafiq Salie, 3 Florian Kroeber

150cc Clubmans: 1 Mitch Robinson, 2 Codie Redelinghuys, 3 Kirsty Oberholzer

250cc: 1 Abdul Aziz Essack, 2 Norman McFadden, 3 Richard Hawkins

Endurance race: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Abdul Aziz Essack, 3 Mitch Robinson

Klinicare PE100 Motorcycle Endurance — Overall: 1 Abigail Bosson (Kawasaki ER650), 2 Craig Benn (Kawasaki Z400), 3 Alan Westman

Per class

300cc: 1 Craig Benn (Kawasaki Z400), 2 Dylan Grobler, 3 Mitch Robinson (Kawasaki Ninja)

650 Twin: 1 Abigail Bosson (Kawasaki ER650), 2 Alan Westman, Elme’ Mostert (Suzuki SV)

Index of Performance: 1 Codie Redelinghuys (91.78%), 2 Elmé Mostert (90.83%), 3 Craig Benn (90.70%)

Klinicare PE200 Motorcycle Endurance — Overall: 1 Tristin Pienaar (Honda CBR1000RR), 2 Jonny Towers & Kewyn Snyman (Kawasaki ZX10), 3 Trevor Westman (Kawasaki ZX10)

Per class

600cc: 1 Zander Taljaard (GSXR750), 2 Ruan van Zyl (Honda CBR600), 3 Hilton Redelinghuys (Honda CBR600)

200 Botts: 1 Jamie Hall (Kawasaki ER650), 2 Max Munton & J Viviers (Suzuki)

Historics: 1 Wessel Kruger (BMWR1000S)

Unlimited: 1 Tristin Pienaar (Honda CBR1000RR), 2 Jonny Towers & Kewyn Snyman (Kawasaki ZX10), 3 Trevor Westman (Kawasaki ZX10)

Index of Performance: 1 Jamie Hall (94.60%), 2 Zander Taljaard (94.22%), 3 Trevor Westman (93.44%)

Syrabix Recycling 3 Hour Endurance — Overall: 1 Ian Riddle & Jeandre Marais (VW Polo SuperCup), 2 Nick & Kelsey Davidson (VW Polo SuperCup), 3 Elan Buchman & Deon Slabbert (VW Polo GTI)

Syrabix Recycling 3 Hour Endurance — Per Class

Classics: 1 Tom Hugo Snr & Jnr (Nissan Skyline), 2 Johan & Aiden Barnard (Opel Kadett), 3 Melani Lambert & Albert Cook (VW Jetta)

Lotus Open Tops: 1 Hennie Trollip & Jimmy Dunn (Lotus 7), 2 Adrian Le Roux & Klippies Krige (Lotus 7)

Sports Cars: 1 Vance Kearney & Lee Moulden (Backdraft Cobra), 2 Jaco Lambert, Ryan Visagie & Dewald Lambert (Nash), 3 Damian White, Sean Harrington & AJ Theunissen (Sports 2000)

Syrabix Recycling 3 Hour Endurance Race — Index of performance: 1 Elan Buchman & Deon Slabbert (92.49%), 2 Ian Riddle & Jeandre Marais (92.35%), 3 Melani Lambert & Albert Cook (91.99%)

