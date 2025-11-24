The Sen-master puts Proteas in charge of second Test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African batter Senuran Muthusamy plays a shot during the second day of the second Test match against India at Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Sunday.

Subcontinent specialist Senuran Muthusamy added another page to his catalogue with a richly deserved maiden Test hundred in Guwahati on Sunday that put the Proteas in a position from which they can realistically map a road to victory in the second Test.

Muthusamy’s serene 109 flattened India on the second day, propelling South Arica to a prodigious first innings total of 489 at Barsapara Cricket Ground in Guwahati. India were 9/0 at stumps, which again arrived prematurely because of bad light.

For Muthusamy, whose Test career began in India in 2019 — and included Virat Kohli as a maiden Test wicket — Sunday was the fulfilment of a journey that looked like it would end before it really started.

After playing two Tests in 2019, Muthusamy waited four years before playing a third and then another 18 months before playing his fourth. What exactly was his role?

Turns out, it’s to provide the Proteas with an extra option in the sub-continent. Not just as a bowler, but in his last two Tests, as a batter too.

Muthusamy’s last three Tests have seen him pick up 11 wickets in Lahore against Pakistan, followed by an unbeaten 89 in Rawalpindi a week later — a match in which he bowled just eight overs — and now a Test century.

Muthusamy’s place in the starting XI was somewhat surprising given the way the pitch in Guwahati has played. With more pace and bounce than was on offer in Kolkata, the selection of either Corbin Bosch or Lungi Ngidi would have been understandable.

But Muthusamy was technically perfect with the bat, delivering a Test innings centred on strong defence, patience and teamwork, forging two outstanding partnerships that delivered control for his side.

He made only two mistakes. One earned a reprieve when he was given out lbw by Rod Tucker on 48, but the decision was overturned when TV replays showed the ball had brushed his glove. “I was really disappointed and because of the noise and emotion initially it didn’t register that it may have brushed my glove. So I was relieved when the replay showed that was the case,” Muthusamy said in a television interview.

From there he settled back into the Zen-like mode which was the primary feature of his innings.

India found it impossible to unsettle him, and the partnership of 87 for the seventh wicket with Verreynne was the perfect response by the Proteas after a first day in which the top order gave their wickets away too easily.

It was certainly not what India had expected. The game plan which prayed on the patience of the South African batters on Saturday only proved successful once on Sunday. The pitch remains a good one for batting and India’s stump-to-stump line, while disciplined, wasn’t threatening.

Verreynne, fell into the same trap as some of his teammates the previous day, charging at Ravi Jadeja and was stumped for 45. But then Marco Jansen provided the perfect foil for Muthusamy.

Taking little risk, he bashed a record seven sixes — the most by a visiting batter to India — in a fluent innings of 93, along with six fours, off only 91 balls, using four bats along the way.

He was left gutted at missing a three-figure landmark when the one time he didn’t commit to a stroke he was bowled off the inside edge by Kuldeep Yadav.

By then Muthusamy had already celebrated his own remarkable innings. Removing his helmet, he beamed as teammates cheered for this latest impactful contribution from one of the country’s most selfless cricketers. “It was just a really special moment,” he said.

His second mistake led to his dismissal — a top-edged pull to fine leg — but by then it didn’t matter.