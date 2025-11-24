There is no crisis, says Sibiya after Highbury’s second consecutive defeat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Following Highbury’s second straight home loss in a Motsepe Foundation Championship soccer match on Sunday, coach Kabelo Sibiya declared: “There is no crisis.”

Highbury fell 2-0 to Milford in a tough battle at Nelson Mandela University’s Madibaz Stadium.

This was the team’s fourth league defeat of the season, and it has intensified their need to find solutions.

Milford lead the log with 24 points from 12 games after the victory.

The Gqeberha team have 18 points from 12 games and are fifth on the log.

Sibiya is adamant that Highbury must defeat Gomora on Saturday for his team to continue its pursuit of promotion.

The Yellow Nation are just four points out of third place and six points from first place.

“We need to regroup, analyse and work even harder. We believe that we will win our next match against Gomora,” Sibiya said.

“We are still within the chasing pack, but we need to win matches. We are left with two away matches before the year ends.”

Reflecting on the loss to Milord, Sibiya said his troops did their best to recover from an early goal deficit, but their own individual mistakes cost them the match.

“We started the match well. We were dominant from the start, but we conceded due to individual errors,” he said.

“We conceded early in the match again, like we did in the previous match against Venda.

“We could have played the ball forward quickly, but we played the ball where we ended up being pressed, which, for me, was poor decision-making.

“Even after that moment, we could have defended that ball better, which we didn’t. We conceded early; now the game plan had to change.

“We had to now play with more speed, even in moments where you were supposed to be calm and control the match.

“We went to halftime and we made subs, and we came back strong; we created a lot of chances.

“They were resilient in terms of defending, but we kept on trying.

“Then another individual error happened, which cost us the second goal, which took the energy out of us.

“But we kept encouraging the guys and they kept on pushing and trying.

“We made some changes and there was a moment where we could have got a penalty. It doesn’t happen, and that is part of the game.

“We will continue to keep on trying. We cannot fault the guys for their effort in the match, they tried.

“We just have to go back to the drawing board and reflect.

“This was our last home game for this year, and we wanted to leave good memories.”

