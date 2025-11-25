Boost for Stormers ahead of Gqeberha showdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BOOST: Exciting wing Dylan Maart on his way to scoring a try for Griquas during a Currie Cup match against the Bulls at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Exciting wing Dylan Maart has joined the Stormers on a loan agreement from Griquas and will be in the frame to play for the Cape side when they face French outfit Stade Rochelais in Gqeberha on December 13.

The 29-year-old flyer joins as cover for the injured Seabelo Senatla as part of the development agreement between the Stormers and Griquas.

A massive crowd of 35,000 is expected to descend on the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to watch what promises to be a riveting Investec Champions Cup showdown (kickoff 3pm).

Maart featured prominently for Griquas when they claimed the Carling Currie Cup title earlier this year and was invited to join training in Cape Town at the start of the season.

A player with an impressive turn of pace and a natural feel for the game, Maart has proven himself to be both a deadly finisher and a committed defender.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson said that Maart had fitted in well since joining his squad, which is a good example of the development agreement in action.

“Dylan is a local lad from Wellington and has made a big impression in Kimberley,” he said.

“He fits our style of play well, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can add as part of our squad as we approach a key phase of our season.”

“He has worked incredibly hard to get here and fully deserves this opportunity. His was not the conventional pathway to high-performance rugby, but it is an inspirational story that shows what can be achieved through hard work and dedication.

“This underlines the value of this agreement, with players moving between Cape Town and Kimberley to the benefit of both teams,” he said.

In another move which will boost the Stormers, dynamic loose forward Paul de Villiers has signed a contract extension that will keep him in Cape Town until at least 2029.

The 22-year-old former Junior Springbok captain has been a revelation at openside flank this year, stepping up in the absence of injured World Cup winner Deon Fourie.

A player with a high work rate, De Villiers has proven himself a menace both at the breakdown and with the ball in hand.

Having led Western Province U21 to their second consecutive national title in 2024, he has made a big impression in the senior team in 2025 and has been a vital cog in the team’s five straight wins in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship this season.

Dobson said that securing De Villiers’ services on a long-term deal was a huge boost for several reasons.

“Paul has exceeded our expectations this year and has established himself as a key member of our team,” he said.

“He is extremely coachable, with a solid head on his shoulders, and the way he goes about things on the pitch makes him invaluable to us.

“He was identified as a leader from a young age, and the way he interacts with the senior players shows that he is keen to keep learning and developing his game.

“Paul’s growth within our system shows how our pathway structure is working, and having a player with his attributes is key to our game model,” he said.

De Villiers said that he is determined to keep developing and challenging himself in Cape Town.

“Being backed by the coaches and fellow players is probably what boosts you the most,” he said.

“It gives you confidence and helps you to focus on what’s important. That is something that I have felt this season, and with that obviously comes the responsibility to back it up.

“We have a really good balance between senior players and younger players coming through, which excites me for the future.

“I really believe that in the years to come we will only get stronger,” he said.

