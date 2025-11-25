BSA allays concerns over Nelson Mandela Bay funding

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WELCOME SUPPORT: Sports department official Ntosh Satula congratulates Siyabulela Hem after winning the provincial title. Hem has since gone on to win SA and WBO world youth titles.

Boxing SA has allayed concerns that Nelson Mandela Bay municipality will not be part of the beneficiaries in the latest provincial government funding after it was left out of the regions allocated for the windfall.

BSA released five districts, which have been allocated tournaments from the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture, with R1.2m funding, with Buffalo City kicking off the action at Ginsberg Community Hall when Fireworks Promotions returns with a nine-bout show on December 21.

KM Sports will follow in Mthatha for the OR Tambo district on January 31, followed by Pepzin Promotions in Komani under Chris Hani, while Last Born Promotions will stage their tournament in Peddie for the Amathole District on February 22.

Le Renen Promotions will close the funding for the financial year with a tournament in Port Alfred for Sarah Baartman on March 7.

BSA chief operations officer Mandla Ntlanganiso said Nelson Mandela Bay Metro’s (NMBM) allocation was yet to be processed after the regulatory body and the department re-advertised proposals from interested promoters.

NMBM Promoters Association’s David Faas said the region had already been given the December 2 deadline to submit proposals, though he could not say why it was left behind from the original list.

“We are not too sure why we were left behind, but we have already been contacted, and we will send our proposals,” he said.

The association is already getting funding from its municipality, which has led to the revival of boxing in the region.

“We hope our funding by the NMBM has nothing to do with us being left behind because we need all the help we can get to ensure the sport returns to its former glory.”

Ntlanganiso hailed the programme for adding the much-needed punch to boxing development in the province, having unearthed a slew of boxers who went on to win SA titles.

“The programme is designed to deliver sustained high-quality activity to ensure talent remains sharp and competitive to invest in future champions,” he said.

Though it previously encountered challenges when BSA was the sole distributor of funds without following government procedures, BSA said the programme was being delivered under the service level agreement to meet all the relevant requirements.

Among the slew of boxers who have since been developed are SA welterweight champion Phaphama Rhonono, SA junior-featherweight king Siyabulela Hem, recently dethroned SA mini-flyweight ruler Mthokozisi Ngxaka and a slew of top-rated contenders.

Ntlanganiso said government-funded tournaments were required to feature a provincial title bout as well as a women’s bout.

However, there was a controversy in the programme’s tournament in Dutywa in March when it was allowed to go ahead without a provincial title bout at stake.

This after provincial lightweight champion Siseko Makeleni withdrew from his clash against Hlumelo Gingxana, citing injury, though reports were abound that he never trained for the fight.

A hastily arranged interim title fight also failed to take place when Gingxana pulled out at the weigh-in on realising that his last replacement opponent, Maqhawe Damoyi, was disqualified from contesting the title.

The Fireworks Promotion tournament will feature the provincial mini-flyweight title clash between Qhamani Mhlana and Bonginkosi Solani.

Daily Dispatch