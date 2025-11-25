De Villiers shines again, but Warriors fall short against Boland by five runs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dafabets Warriors batter Matthew de Villiers drives a delivery during the CSA T20 Challenge Qualifier 1 match against Boland, at Boland Stadium in Paarl on November 25, 2025.

Despite an incredibly courageous and skilful innings by captain Matthew de Villiers, the Dafabet Warriors never quite recovered from a horror start to lose to Boland by five runs in Qualifier 1 of the Cricket SA T20 Challenge in Paarl on Tuesday.

Set a daunting target of 177 to win in their 20 overs, the Warriors slumped to 14/3 after two overs and although De Villiers produced a brilliant effort of 96 not out off 64 balls, they fell five runs short, finishing on 171/6.

While Boland advanced straight into Sunday’s final, to be played in Paarl, it is not the end of the world for the Warriors because they get a second bite at the cherry on Friday.

Having finished in the top two on the final log, De Villiers’s team will face the winners of Wednesday’s eliminator match in Durban between the Dolphins and Western Province in the second qualifier.

That game will take place at Dafabet St George’s Park, and the winners will advance to Sunday’s final.

Boland built a solid innings in Tuesday’s clash, founded on a lightning start by Clyde Fortuin and Grant Roelofsen, who put on 36 in three overs before the former was run out.

While the Warriors did manage to slow down the scoring, there was sensible batting by the home team, and Gavin Kaplan (53 not out) and Jhedli van Briesies (44 not out) drove their advantage home with an excellent stand of 75 in eight overs for the fourth wicket.

It ultimately proved to be enough, despite the remarkable heroics of De Villiers, the leading batsman in this year’s competition.

