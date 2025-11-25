EP team have high ambitions for Khaya Majola tournament in Bloem

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ADDING EXPERIENCE: Pearson's Cayden Wilson will be a key player for EP when they compete in the Khaya Majola Schools Cricket Week in Bloemfontein next month

Eastern Province will travel to Bloemfontein for the annual Khaya Majola cricket week next month with high ambitions.

They intend to challenge for the national title and have identified consistency as the key to that target.

The tournament runs from December 16 to 21.

“Our approach for this year’s Khaya Majola Week is to build on our strengths, stay consistent and play an assertive brand of cricket that reflects the EP fighting spirit,” EP coach Somila Seyibokwe said.

The EP side will be led by a core of four players — Cayden Wilson, Randy Syce, Dawid Vermaak and Luphelo Mdyesha — who were part of the Khaya Majola team last year.

Wilson, who led Pearson in the finals of the national Schools SA20 competition at the start of the year, is the most experienced member of the team, having also represented the team at the 2023 tournament.

Allrounder Sulaymaan Gangat will be aiming to achieve what his brother, Esa, was unable to do in three visits to the national week — to win the national title.

St Andrew’s College have the most representatives in the squad in William Beamish, Myles Sansom, Samuel Scheckter and Rhys Wiblin.

That quartet have been in good form, leading their team to a win over Grey High in the EP final of the Switch Schools SA20 competition at the weekend.

Daniel Pienaar, who have the second most number of players in Tylo Maleiba, Owam Malika and Daveric Petersen, will be cheering loudly for them to succeed.

Luphelo Mdyesha and Lisekho Zinyane will fly the flag for Graeme College, who will also have Enrique Strydom and Corbin Tidbury at the week, but they will be representing the CSA Invitational XI.

Vermaak and Syce are the lone representatives from Nico Malan and Woodridge respectively. Beside their skill with the bat, the pair add plenty of experience to the squad.

“The squad includes a strong group of talented allrounders, giving us good balance across all the departments,” Seyibokwe said.

The EP squad is: William Beamish (St Andrew’s), Myles Beamish (St Andrew’s), Samuel Scheckter (St Andrew’s), Rhys Wiblin (St Andrew’s), Sulaymaan Gangat (Pearson), Cayden Wilson (Pearson), Tylo Maleiba (Daniel Pienaar), Owam Malika (Daniel Pienaar), Daveric Petersen (Daniel Pienaar), Luphelo Mdyesha (Graeme), Lisekho Zinyane (Graeme), Dawid Vermaak (Nico Malan), Randy Syce (Woodridge). – SuperSportschools.com