Gqeberha’s Frans wins Philadelphia Marathon on first attempt

WINNING SMILE: Nelson Mandela Bay runner Melikhaya Frans took the honours when he competed in the Philadelphia Marathon in the US at the weekend

Leading Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans cruised to a comfortable win in the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, clocking a time of two hours, 13 minutes and 57 seconds.

The Ikhamva Athletics Club athlete was followed by Kenyans Elisha Barno in 2:15:07 and Milton Rotich in 2:15:34.

This was the 35-year-old Frans’s debut at the Philadelphia race and he has committed to returning for the 2026 edition to defend his championship.

“I am thrilled to have won the Philadelphia Marathon on my first attempt,” Frans said.

“This means a lot to me because I had made plans to race the Cape Town Marathon, and it was cancelled. So this was our plan B.

“The course is similar to that of the Cape Town Marathon, and the weather as well.

“The competition was OK. I decided to take the lead at 12km and just continued running.

“One athlete joined me up front until the last 5km where I took the lead once again until I crossed the finish line.

“This was my first Philadelphia race and I’ll definitely come back next year to defend my title.

“At the moment, I do not have a marathon lined up for October or November next year.

“So this will be the race I run again next year. I am looking forward to coming back as well.”

Frans set a personal best time of 2:09:24 for the marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in 2022, finishing 18th.

His best marathon time this year is 2:13:20, which he recorded at the Rimi Riga Marathon in Riga.

Frans was satisfied with his time in the Philadelphia race.

“I am happy with my time; 2:13:57 is not too bad.

“I am so grateful to my coach Mike Mbambani, my team and everyone who has supported me through this journey.”

US runner Anna Oeser came first in the women’s race after crossing the line in 2:34:55

The 26-year-old was followed by Michka-Mae Hyde in 2:35:27, with Órla Rocha third in 2:36:44.

