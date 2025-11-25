It was probably most chaotic game I’ve played in, says RG Snyman

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

IN THE SIN BIN: Referee Matthew Carley shows a yellow card to South Africa's RG Snyman during Saturday's Quilter Nations Series rugby match against Ireland in Dublin.

Giant Springbok lock RG Snyman said his milestone 50th appearance in the green and gold against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday was probably the most chaotic rugby match he had ever played in.

Cards were handed out left, right and centre by referee Mathew Carley on a night the Boks broke a 13-year losing streak at the Aviva Stadium.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in a game where it was as chaotic as it was on Saturday,” Snyman said.

“It was definitely interesting. But I thought the boys handled it well. We adapted to what was happening.”

Snyman, who plays for Leinster in Ireland, said reaching his half-century had been extra special because it came at the Aviva Stadium, where Leinster play some of their home games.

“I really appreciate the occasion and the game; it is something I will appreciate forever,” he said.

“It was something that I thought I wouldn’t be able to achieve (because of injuries).

“It is something special. It’s something I’ll remember forever.

“Just the way the guys handled the week and handled me throughout the week was special for me.”

Snyman said the Springboks were achieving their goals after beating Japan, France, Italy and Ireland in the opening four games of their European tour.

“The Irish team is great.

“They are very focused, and it is always physical against them.

“I am quite happy with the result.

“Everything is going to plan at the moment and I have a lot of appreciation for the guys who just fit into the plans and focus on the next game each week.”

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said his team’s power up front had been crucial in the win in Dublin.

“We felt we were dominant in the scrums,” he said.

“Obviously, we took the scrums because they were down to seven forwards, and they had a lock, James Ryan, out with the red card, and then Ryan Baird got injured as well.

“So we could have taken those three points and extended the lead, but because they were down to 14, we stuck in there.”

Erasmus explained his decision to replace starting props Boan Venter and Thomas du Toit with Gerhard Steenekamp and Wilco Louw at the end of the first half.

“Boan Venter did really well in his sixth or seventh Test, scrumming next to Malcolm Marx, and Thomas du Toit was excellent,” he said.

“I think we got some reward when we sent Steenekamp and Louw on just before halftime.

“You can do it five minutes after halftime, then those starting props can go another four or five minutes and empty their tank, and you can send the other guys on at a specific time when it’s vital.

“But Gerhard and Wilco are probably our two strongest scrummagers.”

Bok captain Siya Kolisi said his scrum had been firing on all cylinders against the Irish.

“We knew exactly what was happening with Ireland’s yellow cards,” he said.

‘Obviously at halftime we made plans, but throughout the game we knew what was happening, and that’s why we took the options that we took on the field when we got penalties.

“The scrum was working, and we wanted to go with that.

“So, the communication was very good.”

The Herald