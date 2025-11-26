East Cape XV set to face Maori All Blacks in Gqeberha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A star-studded SA Invitation team comprising players who have roots or went to school in the Eastern Cape could be chosen to face a powerful Maori All Blacks team in Gqeberha in 2026, EP president George Malgas says.

Malgas said talks were at an advanced stage for the Maoris to play two matches in SA, with Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium being strongly mooted as one of the venues.

Apart from hosting the Maoris, Malgas and his executive are working tirelessly behind the scenes for the Springboks to play another Test in Gqeberha in 2026.

EP boosted their credentials for hosting a Test when a capacity crowd of 46,000 watched the Boks beat Italy at NMB Stadium in July.

A Maori tour to SA would form part of a formal apology from SA Rugby for the historic exclusion of the Maori players during the country’s apartheid era.

“According to SA Rugby president Mark Alexander, talks about the Maoris playing in Gqeberha will continue in January,” Malgas said.

“But it is definite the Maori All Blacks will be in SA, and they will play for two matches during the All Blacks tour.

“It has been indicated SA Rugby want one of those two games to be played in the Eastern Cape.

“They did not say specifically Nelson Mandela Bay, but it is likely we will have a shot at hosting the Maoris.

“They have sound reasoning for bringing them here, regarding history.

“Also understanding how in the past our people used to support the All Blacks or Maori players.

“So they are keen on bringing them here (to the Eastern Cape) to play against an SA team.

“It may also be against an East Cape team that originated from here or went to school here.

“So they are busy getting a team that has their roots in the Eastern Cape to play in our region.”

Maori and Pasifika players were barred from touring with the All Blacks to South Africa in 1949 and 1960, though Bryan Williams and Sid Going were given honorary white status for the 1970 and 1976 tours.

Alexander revealed the talks with NZ Rugby at the launch of ‘Scrumming Against All Odds’, a book that recognises the fight for justice and equality of Saru greats.

“We must also acknowledge that the injustice of apartheid extended beyond our borders,” Alexander said.

“The Maori All Blacks—a team rich in heritage and pride—were denied the right to tour South Africa for decades, simply because they were not white.

“That exclusion was a stain on our history, and it is long overdue that we confront it with humility and remorse.

“I am pleased to share that the South African Rugby Union is currently in discussion with our counterparts in New Zealand to host the Māori All Blacks for two matches on South African soil next season.”

The games would form part of the All Blacks tour to SA, with the New Zealanders set to face the Boks in a three-Test match series.

The New Zealanders are also set to face off against all four of the SA United Rugby Championship teams: the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers.

“These Maori All Blacks games will not only be a celebration of rugby excellence—they will be a moment of reckoning, of recognition and of reconciliation,” Alexander said.

“We intend to use this occasion to formally apologise for the discrimination they endured and to honour those who were excluded and marginalised here at home.”

The Herald