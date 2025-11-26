Local wrestlers to compete in India

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WRESTLING BREAKTHROUGH: Gqeberha promoter Mark Beale, second from left, addresses the media in Lucknow, India, recently

In a significant breakthrough for professional local wrestlers, World Wrestling Professionals (WWP) from Gqeberha will team up with Indian giant Beezer Bonzo World for an international event at the KD Singh International Stadium in India on January 24.

“This is not only a massive breakthrough for The Clash Of Bahubalis event, but a chance of a lifetime for South African wrestlers to test their skills abroad against some of the best in the world,” promoter Mark Beale said.

“We have been working a long time to achieve this ultimate goal – and now it’s a reality.

“Local star TJ Tremor will lead the local contingent, which promises to be an experience of a lifetime.”

Beale recently visited India, where the agreement was signed at a well-attended media conference.

Beale also addressed the audience, providing some insight about all the talented wrestlers that will contribute to the five-star event.

WWP is the only South African promotion to open the door to the international stage.

International superstars such as Carlito, Chris Masters, James Storm, The Great Alofa, TJ Tremor and Zuberi, Tiger Rapta will all be in action, with more names to follow.

Meanwhile, Indian and Hindu newspapers were abuzz with the announcement.

Beale, who just returned from India, said: “This week it all became official at a press conference held in Lucknow, India, attended by media from across India, and social media influencers with a combined following of millions of followers.

“I will be back in India in December for a further press conference to finalise the entire line-up.” — Hannes Schoeman