Amatola Rally set to thrill in Hogsback Forest

Algoa Rally Club will be holding the final two rounds of their 2025 Championship at the Amatola Rally in the forests of the Hogsback area this weekend.

Friday’s action is round 6 of the championship, and it kicks off at 1.50pm from the Fourfields Hogsback Service Park in the forest and comprises four stages going into the night with a total distance of 103.66km.

Round 7 is a day rally and will start at 8am on Saturday and is made up of three stages over a total distance of 79.77km.

Spectators will be able to view most of the action from the one designated viewing spot and a detailed spectator guide is available on the Algoa Rally Club website at www.algoarallyclub.co.za

Championship contenders Neels Vosloo and navigator Rikus Fourie will have their work cut out for them this weekend after having switched from their front-wheel-drive VW Polo to a four-wheel-drive Toyota Auris S2000.

Fourie, who is a two-time Algoa Navigator champion, took part in his first rally at the tender age of 15 in 1994 and will be competing in his 214th rally this weekend after having navigated for 33 different drivers in 53 different cars over the years.

Crowd favourites Nico and Juandre Nienaber will be back in the mix in their turbo-charged four-wheel-drive Hyundai after missing the last round in Steytlerville and will no doubt provide some high-flying antics as they push their car to the limit.

Nick Davidson will want to keep the momentum going in his brand-new four-wheel drive VW Polo after his come-from-behind win at the Steytlerville Rally.

Matt Kohler will be navigating for Davidson, as his regular navigator, Ashley Bezuidenhout, will be driving a 1.0-litre turbocharged VW Polo, with Vincent Davies reading the notes.

Wade and Jody van Zummeren are getting rid of their niggles in their matching four-wheel drive VW Polos and will certainly be seen as podium contenders.

Their father, Martin, returns with navigator Mark Irvine in their Nissan Skyline R30 and will no doubt provide the spectators with plenty of sideways action.

Joining the Van Zummerens are a host of East London competitors — Wayne Malherbe and Corne Blom, who will be competing in the ex-Vosloo VW Polo 250 1,6 litre; brothers Dane and Justin Langhein in a Toyota Corolla KE70; Craig Step and his daughter Amy in a BMW E36; and Oliver de Man and his Jeffreys Bay-residing navigator Ingrid Jeacocks in their Toyota Corolla E70.

With a threat of rain this weekend, it promises to be an exciting weekend of action, and spectators are urged to get into position early to catch all the drama.

