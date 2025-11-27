Bodibe wants Iinyathi to regroup and shift focus to reaching four-day final

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LEADING THE WAY: Iinyathi cricket captain Nathan Roux bats in the CSA Provincial T20 Knockout final against the Knights in Bloemfontein.

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi will play two away red-ball cricket games next month, against the Limpopo Impalas in Limpopo, starting on December 11, and the Garden Route Badgers in Oudtshoorn from December 18.

In the longer format so far, they have chalked up one win and one loss from two games.

Bodibe believes the team are psyched up to reach the four-day final in their push for promotion.

The East London side were beaten by 11 runs by the Knights on Monday in the T20 Challenge division two final.

“I’m really proud of what the boys have done this season,” Bodibe said.

“Remember, last season the team did not win a single game in the T20s, but this time went as far as the final, and if two or three things went our way in the final, we could have won it.

“We faced challenges in the campaign. We were without our bowlers, Nico van Zyl and Chad Classen, because of injury.

“We then lost our captain, Jerome Bossr, due to a long-term injury; he’s probably out for the whole season.

“In the final, Mncedisi Malika played with a hand injury, and because the final was held on Monday following the rain on Sunday, we were without Christiaan du Toit, who had to write exams on Monday.

“If you look at those names and combine them, maybe we would have had the edge in the final,” he said.

Besides Bossr, all the other players will return for the games in Limpopo and in the Western Cape.

Bodibe was impressed by how Thozama Totana, Alindile Mhletywa and new signing Thando Ntini peformed in the T20s, as well as with the leadership qualities of Nathan Roux, who took the reins mid-tournament after Bossr was ruled out.

Mhletywa took 15 wickets and finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, while Totana was right behind him with 12 wickets.

Ntini had nine wickets and was one of the most economical fast bowlers in the competition. He recorded career-best figures of 4/16.

“After Nico and Chad were ruled out of the T20s, Alindile’s role changed in the bowling attack to being the leader,” Bodibe said. “I commend him for the way he adapted quickly to the role.

“The same goes for Thozama and Thando; it is their first season with us, and they did well,” he said.

