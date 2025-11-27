Highbury aim to turn ship around against Gomora

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FIT TO GO: Siyabonga Dubula of Highbury has returned from injury and is set to face Gomora United on Saturday

Highbury soccer coach Kabelo Sibiya is determined to steer his team back onto the winning path in the Motsepe Foundation Championship this weekend.

After back-to-back home losses to Venda and Milford, the Gqeberha squad slipped from the top three into fifth place, with 18 points from 12 matches.

They are just four points away from the third position.

It is for this reason that Sibiya is determined to win their league match against Gomora United away on Saturday at the TUT Stadium (3pm).

The coach believes a win there will put them back on track for promotion this season.

“The preparations have gone well,” Sibiya said.

“We have been pushing and the guys have been pushing themselves also. They really want to get back to their winning ways.

“We are playing Gomora away, a team that have been drawing football matches; they are not losing a lot of matches.

“We know it’s going to be a very difficult game away from home.

“We are aware of how they have been playing zero-zeros without conceding a lot of goals, but our plan is to try and score goals and win the match.

“So we will do our best. The players’ energy is there, the preparation has gone well, and we want to finish the year well with the last three matches, which are two league games and the Nedbank Cup.”

The Yellow Nation go to Pretoria without any injury concerns.

“In terms of injuries, some guys are back who were out injured in the previous game, like Senzo Ndlovu,” Sibiya said.

“He’s started to train with us, even though it’s still light training.

“Siyabonga Dubula is also back, a bit fitter than in the previous match, because in the previous fixture he was still strapped.

“Most of the guys are back and we will do our best to win the match.

“We believe that we have a chance to win against Gomora, but we have to fight even harder.

“More than that, we also need to go back to keeping clean sheets.

“We have been conceding goals of late, but we are aware of what we need to do and the corrections that we need to make.

“We have been doing that at training in terms of our preparations.

“So we are confident going into this match.”

This weekend’s fixtures are (all matches start at 3.30pm):

Saturday: Gomora vs Highbury, TUT; Leicesterford vs Midlands, Dobsonville; Baroka vs Leopards, Mafori Mphahlele; Venda vs Kruger, Thohoyandou; Pretoria University vs CPT, Tuks; Bees vs Casric, KaNyamazane.

Sunday: Upington vs Lerumo, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Milford vs Hungry Lions, Richards Bay.

