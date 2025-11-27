PE Oval Track Raceway to host V8 sprint cars

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LEADING LADY: Daleen Gouws will be one 15 V8 Sprint Car drivers taking part at PE Oval Track Raceway on Saturday

PE Oval Track Raceway, situated along Mission Road in the Greenbushes area, will be holding their biggest event of the year on Saturday.

The event billed as the Dirt Playoffs 2025 promises to be an action-packed affair, with more than 100 entries across the various classes already received.

Racing under the WOMZA (World of Motorsport ZA) banner, it has attracted some of the best V8 Sprint Car racers from around the country.

Behind the scenes there has been a huge amount of work to improve the facilities and make the existing pit area bigger to accommodate all the competitors.

The classes that will be racing are Stockrods with a field of 19 entries, 1660 Modified Saloons with 16 entries, 2-litre Modifieds with 13 entries, Hotrods with 10 entries, Classic 6s with 17 entries, V8 American Saloons with 10 entries and V8 Sprint Cars with 15 entries.

Included in the exciting racing lineup is a hotrod shootout that will see multiple champion Kosie Weyers going head to head with local hero Piet Scheepers as well as the formidable Jaco Aylward, along with rising talent Malan Walters and reigning champion Dawie Lombaard in the mix.

Gates open to the public at 12.30pm and racing is scheduled to start at 4pm.

Upcoming events:

November 28-29: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback Forest

November 29: Dirt Oval V8 Challenge at PE Ovaltrack Raceway in Greenbushes

December 6: Kart Racing, round 8 at Algoa Kart Club on Victoria Drive; Border 100 circuit racing in East London

December 12: Jaguar Display evening at EP Veteran Car Club

December 14: Time Attack Aldo Scribante

December 20: Dirt Oval racing at PEOTR, Holiday Race

December 27: Dirt Oval racing at Victory Raceway, Atta Victor Memorial Race.

The Herald