Queen’s College trio feature in Border’s Craven Week leadership

BRAINS TRUST: Queen's College staff members, Clinton Loest (assistant coach), Tyrone Rankin (head coach) and Cameron Drake (manager) will be a key part of the 2026 Border Craven Week coaching staff. Hudson Park's Onke Dubase (assistant coach) will join them.

The Border team’s coaching staff for Craven Week in 2026 will feature three staff members from Queen’s College.

The team will be managed by the Queen’s trio of Tyrone Rankin, Clinton Loest and Cameron Drake, along with Hudson Park’s Onke Dubase.

Rankin, the director of rugby at Queen’s College, has been appointed as the head coach of the 2026 Border team.

Loest and Dubase will join him as the assistant coaches, and Drake has been appointed as the team manager.

Rankin said: “I am extremely grateful for the trust put inme and my coaching staff, and I am extremely honoured by the opportunity.

“I am fully aware of the responsibilities that come with this opportunity and know that we all want Border Rugby to be successful.”

Rankin succeeds Lwazi Zangqa, who was the head coach of the 2025 Border Craven Week team.

Border Rugby Schools’ Association chair Katiso Mosioua said the selection process for the chosen personnel was based on merit and individual capabilities.

“We looked thoroughly at a coach’s ability to improve the team.

“Tyrone worked with Zangqa last year and this year. We didn’t see a challenge in giving Tyrone this position after he applied for it.”

Loest adds his immense coaching experience to the team as the assistant coach and said it was a privilege to again be part of the staff.

“I enjoy the challenge of working with players from various schools.”

Loest also said that he was looking forward to working with Rankin and Drake in the Border team.

“Rankin is an excellent rugby coach. I look forward to building on that relationship at Craven Week level,” he said.

“We understand each other as coaches, so that will assist the team cohesion.

“He is a good forwards coach who gets the best out of the players.

“Drake is an excellent manager. He is precise and meticulous, and when he is in charge of managerial aspects, it allows the coaches to focus on their jobs.”

Rankin described Loest as a mentor, saying his knowledge would be key for the team.

“I think the way he handles players and how he manages people is the biggest lesson I have learnt.”

Hudson Park’s Dubase will also have an important role to play.

Mosioua said: “In recent years we have seen his impact and acknowledged his potential.

“He is strong on the fitness of players and knows how to give players much-needed confidence.”

Rankin is looking forward to working with Dubase.

“Onke will play a huge role for us. He is as experienced as any and is one of the top coaches in the Border region.

“I think the team will complement each other well and we all want Border to be successful, so I am looking forward to working with them all at this level.”

Loest said the coaches needed to ensure that they had the best possible players in the province.

“At Craven Week, you are going up against the best players from each province.

“In order to be successful, we need all 23 players to be at the top of their game.

“We will focus heavily on the first game to make sure we get a good start at the tournament. We will then build from there.

“The coaching staff will use next year’s Border Schools’ Rugby Day to see the vast youth talent that they can select.

“This region is known for its rugby talent, and the goal will be to give players a chance to prove themselves before an extended squad is selected.”

