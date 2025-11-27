‘Weekend Special’ back to defend Berlin November title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Horse Weekend Special with jockey Liyema Meva on his back took position one at the 2024 Berlin November event that was held at Ntabozuko. The horse will be back on Saturday to defend its title

‘Weekend Special’ will be back to defend his Berlin November title on Saturday in the 12th edition of the event at the Ntabozuko Race Course.

The horse made waves on the Eastern Cape circuit in 2024.

Usually, the Berlin November is closely contested, as it consists of the best horses from the province and the Free State.

Its owner, Lopez Magongo, confirmed that the stallion from Ndevana, just a stone’s throw from Ntabozuko, would be back and was eyeing back-to-back wins in the final, which is called “Wafa-Wafa”.

It would not be easy, though, he acknowledged, as he would be going up against renowned horse owner Mathiso Gqibintentho, who will field Nkathazo.

Nkathazo, which translates to “a problem”, has caused headaches in the Eastern Cape racing calendar.

Other favourites for the title are Mkhonto, Impinyamadoda, Evidence and Khetshomdaka.

“Berlin November competition has grown over the years; it is very tight,” Magongo said when asked whether Weekend Special was capable of defending his title.

“It is not as easy as it used to be, where you would have two or three horses who you thought could win.

“Now any horse has a chance to win it, but we are confident from our side,” he said.

Magongo will be going for his second double in the event in the past five years.

In 2022 and 2023, his retired horse, Konakelephi, was crowned the winner.

More than 100 horses are expected to make their way to the small town near Qonce.

There will be nine races on Saturday’s card.

Race founder Luthando Bara said: “It’s all systems go. The registration for horses is closed, so they are now in a formal training season in preparation for the extravaganza.

“The pre-qualifications have taken place as well, so we can see the best, well-trained and agile horses participate in the final.

“That will give people the thrill that horse racing brings.

“People must expect a thrill, a good balance of hospitality and horse racing and the excitement of a music festival.

“We are leaving no-one behind.

“We are calling on people to dress up and arrive on time so they can enjoy the event to the fullest.”

