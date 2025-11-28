Gqeberha to host Stormers at Investec Champions Cup clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ruhan Nel with young supporters on the pitch, capturing the spirit of the support that keeps drawing the Stormers back to Gqeberha.

The DHL Stormers will take Investec Champions Cup rugby back to Gqeberha when they face French side Stade Rochelais on December 13 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Round Two encounter will be the third Investec Champions Cup clash between the two sides. It will be the second time the prestigious competition visits the Eastern Cape after the DHL Stormers hosted RC Toulon there last season.

Due to a clash with the World Supercross Championship, which has been booked at DHL Stadium on the same weekend, the DHL Stormers will play their first Investec Champions Cup home game of the season in Gqeberha.

DHL Stormers director of rugby John Dobson says: “Last year we were overwhelmed by the way the people of Gqeberha got behind our team and with the impressive standards at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. It really feels like a home away from home for us.”

Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux says that after the success of last season’s match in Gqeberha, the challenge will be to go even bigger and better this time around.

“Our Investec Champions Cup match at Nelson Mandela Bay last season was a fantastic experience for all who were there and we want to build on that. With DHL Stadium not available for this fixture, we are thrilled to be able to call Gqeberha home once again.”

Wandisile Simelane in full stride, carrying the intent the Stormers plan to unleash in Gqeberha. (DHL Stormers)

Mandela Bay Development Agency CEO Anele Qaba says his team and the people of Gqeberha are ready to put on a show, with the DHL Stormers as the main attraction once again.

“We saw last year how much it means to the residents of our city and the entire province to watch top-tier rugby and the DHL Stormers are bringing us another blockbuster in the Investec Champions Cup.

“I am pleased that the stadium team met the DHL Stormers expectations last year and as a result they are able to consider Nelson Mandela Bay as an alternative venue for their games.”

Hosting this game at the stadium would bring a significant boost to the tourism and hospitality sector, he said.

“The game will also assist the stadium in generating revenue and contribute towards the annual target as set by the municipality. We are confident that together we can improve on what we achieved last year in every way.”

Click here to buy your tickets to see the DHL Stormers face off against Stade Rochelais at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 13.

