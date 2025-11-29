Gqeberha’s Jerling uses local knowledge to set up chase to PGA Championship glory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Luke Jerling during round three of the Fitch and Leedes PGA Championship at St Francis Links on November 29, 2025 in Cape St Francis

Gqeberha’s Luke Jerling had to endure it all on a challenging Saturday of the Fitch & Leedes PGA Championship at St Francis Links, and ended it with a two-shot lead on 13 under par.

After Friday’s weather interruption left the second round incomplete, Jerling finished his second round on Saturday morning with a 66 and a share of the lead with Deon Germishuys (65) on nine under par.

Jerling then endured a tricky third round in which he fought hard for a 68 that included one double bogey, two bogeys and eight birdies to take the sole lead.

Germishuys and Joe Long are his nearest challengers on 11 under par.

But Jerling is extremely experienced and familiar with what St Francis Links can throw at a golfer, having played enough golf here over the years.

“It was a good day overall, despite the double bogey and a few bogeys. I thought I bounced back quite nicely from those mishaps. The conditions were tricky and it was probably like a two- to three-club wind.

“But it’s nothing that I’m not used to around this place, having grown up in Gqeberha. This place is close to my heart, and I’ve played a lot here and won a few amateur titles, so I’m experienced on this course.

“I’m using that and playing smart. I’m very excited for the final round. This golf course, depending on which way the wind is blowing, your game plan picks itself. Overall, I’m very happy. It’s a huge privilege to go out there and try and win the Fitch & Leedes PGA Championship,” said Jerling.

Saturday’s third round also produced a spectacular highlight in JJ Senekal’s hole-in-one on the par-three 14th hole, where he holed out with his eight iron to earn 50 000 Skybucks compliments of Airlink.

Scores

203 - Luke Jerling 69 66 68

205 - Joe Long 67 69 69, Deon Germishuys 70 65 70

206 - Hennie du Plessis 66 72 68, Samuel Simpson 64 72 70

208 - Hennie O’Kennedy 73 66 69, Barend Botha 74 65 69

209 - Zander Lombard 71 70 68, Casey Jarvis 75 66 68, Pieter Moolman 70 72 67, CJ du Plessis 71 71 67, Stuart Krog 72 68 69, JJ Senekal 71 69 69, Quintin Wilsnach 68 70 71, Jacques Blaauw 72 65 72

210 - Nikhil Rama 71 71 68, Jordan Burnand 72 69 69, Jaco Prinsloo 71 70 69, Toto Thimba Jnr 71 70 69, Jean Hugo 71 69 70, Keenan Davidse 71 67 72

211 - Louis Albertse 74 70 67, Jason Roets 71 67 73

212 - Christiaan Burke 74 68 70, Martin Vorster 73 69 70, Tyran Snyders 72 69 71, Tomas Gana 72 70 70, Rhys Enoch 73 70 69, Dylan Mostert 72 71 69, Tristen Strydom 74 70 68

213 - Jaco Ahlers 74 69 70, Rupert Kaminski 68 70 75, Liam Grehan 74 70 69

214 - Brandon Stone 74 70 70

215 - Matthew Spacey 71 71 73, George Coetzee 69 72 74, Hayden Griffiths 67 75 73, Benjamin Van Wyk 74 67 74, Jean-Paul Strydom 72 68 75, Bryce Easton 67 76 72, Karabo Mokoena 72 72 71, Thomas Spreadborough 73 71 71, Pierre Viallaneix 72 72 71, Franklin Manchest 70 74 71

216 - Keagan Thomas 76 67 73, Otto Van Buynder 73 71 72

217 - Heinrich Bruiners 72 70 75, Rhys West 72 70 75, Ruan Conradie 71 70 76

218 - Graham van der Merwe 71 69 78, Thabiso Ngcobo 69 75 74

219 - Herman Loubser 75 67 77, Peter Karmis 74 68 77, Robson Chinhoi 70 74 75

220 - MJ Viljoen 73 69 78, Ronald Rugumayo 70 72 78, Stephen Ferreira 73 70 77

221 - Malcolm Mitchell 70 74 77

222 - Stals Swart 71 72 79, Ruan Groenewald 67 77 78 - Michael Vlismas Media