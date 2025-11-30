All the premier league club cricket scores

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FULL TILT: Old Grey's Bjorn Ruppelt bowls against Gamrose in their NMB Premier League clash at Kemsley Park on Sunday

The NMB Premier League summarised scores for the weekend were:

Saturday

Despatch v Gelvandale, at Despatch

Match reduced to 40 overs due to a wet patch. Gelvandale 164-9 in 40 overs (Keegan Heilbron 33, Terence Petrus 30, Kyle Hahn 23, Cody Jacobs 22; Irwin Jantjies 2-40). Despatch 110 in 32.1 overs (Daniel Renison 26, Darren Tait 19; Gershwin Williams 4-16, Shaakir Abrahams 2-37, Ethan Moothoo 2-8). Gelvandale won by 54 runs

Helenvale v Jendamark United, at Adcock

Wet pitch. Match abandoned

Sunday

Heatherbank v PE United, at Heatherbank

PE United 94 in 23.2 overs (Markus de Monk 27, Nathan Jones 21; Mondre Ruiters 4-21, Joshua Koen 3-27, Johan Black 2-33). Heatherbank 96-4 in 16.3 overs (Ofie Howard 50, Geoff Lunderstead 19; Markus de Monk 3-48). Heatherbank won by six wickets

Tavcor Old Grey v Gamrose, at Old Grey

Gamrose 209-9 in 50 overs (Irfan Hoosen 49, Clewin Brown 46, Rihaad Vockerodt 41; Sadique Patel 3-40, Mihlali Sodladla 3-31). Old Grey 211-1 in 38.1 overs (Ashley Ostling 110, Tristan Du Randt 88). Old Grey won by nine wickets

Despatch v Hollywoodbets PECC, at Despatch

Despatch 162 in 40.2 overs (Corne Ferreira 52, Ryan Nomdoe 25, Ruan Jonker 23; Divan Meyer 4-10, Dilan Williams 3-56, Corne Gerber 2-16) PECC 163-5 in 29.4 overs (Jade Smith 51, Corne Gerber 27no, Dilan Williams 25; Daniel Renison 2-40, Ryan Nomdoe 2-19). PECC won by five wickets

∗ The latest standings, according to the logkeeper on November 26, with matches played in brackets, are:

1 Gelvandale 21 (7), 2 Tavcor Old Grey 21 (5), 3 Union Uitenhage 17 (7), 4 Madibaz 1 16 (5), 5 Madibaz 2 15 (5), 6 SuperSpar Despatch 14 (6), 7 United Brothers 13 (5), 8 PE United 11 (5), 9 Hollywoodbets PECC 10 (2), 10 Heatherbank 8 (4), 11 Gamrose 4 (3), 12 Helenvale 4 (6), 13 Mentors J-Bay 4 (9), 14 Motherwell 4 (4), 15 Northern Cavaliers 4 (4), 16 Jendamark United 0 (4)

∗ This weekend’s matches, subject to change, are:

Saturday: Tavcor Old Grey v United Brothers, at Old Grey; Gelvandale v Jendamark United, at Gelvandale; Mentors J-Bay v Helenvale, at Mentors Kraal; Motherwell v Gamrose, at Newton Tech

Sunday: Tavcor Old Grey v PE United, at Old Grey; Motherwell v Despatch, at Newton Tech; Gelvandale v Heatherbank, at Gelvandale; Mentors J-Bay v United Brothers, at Mentors Kraal.