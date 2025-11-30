Magongo delighted after Sivumelwano lands eighth Berlin November title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LATE SPURT: Sivumelwano wins the 12th edition of the Berlin November horse racing event with jockey Sandile Xoza in the saddle.

Ndevana horse owner Lopez Magongo was confirmed as the king of the Berlin November, winning his eighth title in 12 editions of the event on Saturday.

Magongo continued his dominance of the popular event with his horse, Sivumelwano, winning the 2025 title at the Berlin Race Course in Ntabozuko.

Sivumelwano, whose name translates to an agreement, was saddled by Sandile Xoza, who is also from Ndevana, a small town a stone’s throw from Ntabozuko.

Magongo is also on a streak of having won the last five Wafa-Wafa finals in a row.

This was not easily achievable because of fierce competition in traditional horse racing in the Eastern Cape, pundits will attest.

“There is no secret to winning the Berlin November.

“I think it is all about making sure that your horse is well taken care of, not overly trained and active in other races, so they come to Berlin in good shape and quality,” Magongo said.

“The Berlin is not an easy race; everyone wants to win as it has big prizes, you have to be focused and strategise.”

He had three horses in the final race and applied a tactic similar to the one used by pace groups in road running.

As soon as the starting gates opened, his other horses, Evidence and Khetshomdaka, moved to the front in the first few metres of the race and played the role of blocking the running lines of their opponents.

This allowed Sivumelwano to reserve his energy, and halfway through the race, he turned on the afterburners and passed the finish line.

Evidence and Khetshomdaka came second and third, respectively.

“As everyone saw, I had three horses.

“My strategy was to go in front from the start, because the Berlin race course is flat, it doesn’t have slight upward slopes like other race courses, which are challenging,” Magongo said.

“We knew the other camps in the final race were going to target the other two horses [Evidence and Khetshomdaka], so we conjured up a strategy to use those as pacers and blockers while we made sure that Sivumelwano reserved his energy but stayed with the pack in doing so.

“At halfway, he sprinted and took the lead heading to the finish line.”

He heaped praise on his jockey, Xoza, saying he had worked hard in his preparation for the Berlin November.

It was Xoza’s third title in the past four years.

In 2022 and 2023, he won the race with Mogongo’s now-retired stallion, Konakelephi.

“He takes horses to heart. The horses stay with him for the majority of the time.

“He knows all their pros and cons because he trains and feeds them,” Magongo said.

The 2024 winner, another of Magongo’s horses, Weekend Special, won the losers’ final after it was knocked out in the qualifiers for Wafa-Wafa.

Earlier, Mkhonto took the 1,000m, Mhlekazi took the 1,200m, while Sivumelwano clinched the 1,400m.

Chosi, Banomona and Phusha won the Umkhwelo categories.

Konebani took the 1,200m maiden race.

