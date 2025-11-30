Visa issue floors Fuzile’s Venezuelan foe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WAITING GAME: Azinga Fuzile who lost to Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa in an IBF title bout in the US is in search of a replacement for the December 14 tournament.

Azinga Fuzile’s camp has embarked on a frantic search for a new opponent after Venezuelan boxer Hector Gonzalez withdrew from the December 14 tournament scheduled to be held at East London’s Orient Theatre.

The Venezuelan withdrew after his handlers could not secure a visa to SA on time for the boxer’s junior-lightweight non-title clash against the Duncan Village star.

Gonzalez had no problem getting his visa owing to the bilateral relations his country enjoys with SA.

But Gonzalez trains in Colombia, where his handlers are based, making it difficult for them to get an SA visa before December 14.

Last Born Promotions (LBP), which will organise the fight, suggested Gonzalez get trainers from Venezuela, but he refused.

“He [Hector] insisted on coming with his handlers, but when we checked, we realised that their visas might come through three weeks after the fight,” LBP’s Mla Tengimfene said.

Tengimfene could not say if the visa conundrum facing Colombian trainers was part of the widespread international debacle sweeping through other countries and affecting sporting events.

Another Venezuelan boxer, Carlos Canizales, is also unable to travel to Thailand for his WBC junior-flyweight title defence against Thammanoon Niyomtrong scheduled for Thursday and has been replaced by Argentinian Junior Zarate.

Gonzalez was secured as part of Tengimfene’s US trip to revive working relations with the international boxing network, which started in 2019 but was shelved due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Gonzalez and Fuzile were chasing redemption, having lost their last bouts in April, with the Venezuelan suffering his first defeat to Maicol Rincon via a fifth-round stoppage.

Fuzile went down on points to Kazakhstan opponent Sultan Zaurbek.

With Tanzanian boxers often used as last-minute replacements by SA promoters, Tengimfene confirmed there was an attempt to go the same route.

“We approached Tony Rashidi, who fought Asanda Gingqi in June, but he turned the fight down.”

The camp is now looking to get an opponent in Namibia in a desperate attempt to ensure Fuzile gets a fight and secures a victory to revive his international career.

“Fuzile needs to get back to winning ways to return to world ratings and help facilitate our network abroad after losing in Kazakhstan.

“We would have arranged for a B-grade belt to be at stake, but due to him coming off a loss, the sanctioning bodies declined to approve him.”

Fuzile’s loss to Zaurbek was his third in 21 bouts, having also suffered a defeat to Japanese Kenichi Ogawa for the IBF world junior-lightweight title in the US in 2021.

His other loss was to Tajikistan boxer Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in a title eliminator in 2019.

Though there was no confirmation of the replacement, organisers ensured the tournament would proceed as planned, with the highly anticipated rematch between Mthokozisi Ngxaka and Thinumzi Gqola for the SA mini-flyweight title as part of the event.

The pair fought to a contentious split decision win by Gqola when he challenged for the title at the Portuguese Hall in Johannesburg in August.

Ngxaka appealed against the decision, with Boxing SA siding with him after reviewing the fight.

Daily Dispatch