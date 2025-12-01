EL boxing delegation primed for impact at WBC event in Thailand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NETWORKING MOMENT: KayB Promotions boss Mzi Booi is welcomed at the WBC Convention in Thailand by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

An East London boxing delegation has vowed to make its voice heard at the WBC Convention under way in Thailand.

Led by East London boxing promoter Mzi Booi of KayB Promotions, the group is on a quest to expand its knowledge while fostering networks with the global boxing community.

Among them are women ring officials Thandi Ngodwana and Namhla Tyhuluba and their veteran colleagues, Simpiwe Mbini and Thabo Spampool, who is based in Johannesburg.

Tyhuluba has already handled WBC-sanctioned bouts in the country when she was one of the judges in the WBC bridgerweight title clash between Kevin Lerena and Senad Gashi in 2023, which Lerena won by a lopsided decision.

The delegation joined Peter Ngatane, who has held various positions, including heading the African continent in the Mexico-based world body, while Golden Gloves Promotion’s Jeff Ellis and IBO junior bantamweight champion Ricardo Malajika were scheduled to join it on Monday.

Booi, who was also part of the sanctioning body’s global gathering in Hamburg, Germany, in 2024, said he decided to attend again to strengthen his forays into the international boxing market.

“This is where deals and partnerships are made, and as a promoter who is still growing, I felt it prudent for me to be here again,” he said.

“The last convention in Hamburg was an eye-opener because it was the first time I attended it, and this one will cement the steps I took to grow my brand and promotion.”

Though the WBC is still regarded as the most prestigious world sanctioning body, with its gold and green belt a sought-after prize, it is yet to make major footprints in SA, with Lerena its lone world champion.

Lerena was upgraded to a full bridgerweight champion after Brit Lawrence Okolie vacated the belt to move up to heavyweight.

Ironically, Lerena and Okolie ended up fighting in the heavyweight division, with the Brit claiming a points win in July.

Among the slow activity in WBC title bouts in SA is the body’s sanctioning fee, which only allows promoters to stage its regional titles in a quest to move up the ratings.

This forced Mdantsane’s Siyakholwa Kuse to travel to the Philippines for his WBC mini-flyweight title challenge against Melvin Jerusalem, losing a gutsy points decision in October.

Besides Malajika, who enjoys a ranking of third in the junior bantamweight, which puts him in a position to contest for its interim belt in anticipation of full champion Bam Rodriguez moving up to bantamweight, Mdantsane’s Thulani Mbenge occupies a sixth spot in the welterweight division, making a title shot within reach.

Booi said he would be working to forge links with international partners in his quest to steer his boxers towards WBC-sanctioned bouts.

“We can surmount challenges such as sanctioning fees if we foster relationships with international networks to help our boxers break such barriers.”

The convention will run until Friday.

