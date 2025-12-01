Etzebeth’s red card mars big Bok victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PAYING THE PRICE: Eben Etzebeth leaves the field after being shown a red card during his team's match against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday

Concerned head coach Rassie Erasmus said “the optics weren’t great” after giant Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth was sent off after an apparent eye-gouging incident overshadowed SA’s thumping 73-0 win over Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Though the rampant Boks completed a clean sweep on their European tour by blitzing Wales, Etzebeth’s seemingly late moment of madness cast a gloomy pall over what should have been a night of unbridled celebration.

The 34-year-old Bok centurion was shown a red card for making contact with the eye of Wales flanker Alex Mann during a heated 79th-minute scuffle.

“I don’t know what I can say that won’t be controversial. It didn’t look good and it was a justified red card,” Erasmus said.

“How it happened and why it happened, and if he was provoked, I am not sure, but it’s definitely not the way that we would have liked to end the game.

UGLY ALTERCATION: The Eben Etzebeth eye-gouging incident (TWITTER)

“I don’t think that the optics were great.”

Etzebeth, who was playing his 141st game in the green and gold in Cardiff, looks certain to be given a lengthy ban.

Kolisi said he did not want the incident to detract from his team’s spectacular win over an outgunned Welsh outfit.

“I’m sure he (Etzebeth) didn’t mean to do that on purpose. There’s no way,” Kolisi said.

“If you go for an eye-gouge, you know what happens after that (a lengthy ban).

“Eben’s said sorry to the guy already. But I don’t want that to be the highlight of the day. It’s been a good day.”

Erasmus lauded his team for what he called a “clinical performance”.

“I’m very proud of the way we played,” the coach said.

“We never underestimated Wales, regardless of where they were in the world rankings, and their team as well, in general.

“I think Asenathi [Ntlabakanye] made the last turnover, and we are so glad guys like him, Zac [Porthen] and many others who haven’t played for us in a while.

“Their hunger showed today, and it was important for us to fight until the end.”

“We delivered a controlled performance and we don’t have guys who just roll over.

“They take the shots, and tonight I thought it was one of the more clinical performances.

“We put our soul into the game, as opposed to trying to focus on their soul, because the Welsh are a very controlled team. That said, we know it can change in one game.”

A gracious Erasmus had words of encouragement for Wales.

“Things can change quickly, and a lot can change in one year,” he said.

“If you look at the players they lost in one patch, there were so many players I’ve coached against, and they are experienced guys who understand the Welsh psyche and what they stand for.

“When you lose 15 guys at one time, it’s hard, but eventually somewhere it will come right.”

Scorers:

Wales 0

South Africa 73: Tries: Gerhard Steenekamp, Ethan Hooker, Jasper Wiese, Morne van den Berg, Wilco Louw, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth. Conversions: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (9).

The Herald