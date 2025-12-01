Resilient Stormers bounce back to topple Munster

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ON TARGET: Jurie Matthee kicked three conversions and two penalties for the Stormers during their victory over Munster in Limerick

Resilience and a growing sense of maturity helped the Stormers to get off the canvas and overturn a halftime deficit to beat Irish powerhouses Munster 27-21 in Limerick on Saturday, coach John Dobson said.

Down 21-6 at the break, the Stormers came out with all guns blazing in the second half to remain the only unbeaten team in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship.

Dobson said the Stormers had been outplayed in the first 40 minutes by a Munster side who exerted tremendous pressure.

“I thought Munster were absolutely superb in the first half, in a game where everything went wrong for us in the first half,” he said.

“They really put us under pressure, especially physically, where they really stood up to us, cleaned us off the doubles, and put our defence under pressure, and we conceded three tries in the half, which is obviously credit to them.

“It was our worst defensive performance of the season so far against a good team.

“Discipline was poor in the first half — you can’t be giving away penalties for pulling a jersey or being the third man in.

“We always had the plan to bring six forwards on at the same time.

“We trained it at the captain’s practice, how the calling would work with all six coming on at the same time.

“We felt at the time we might as well roll the dice because we were in so much trouble, but they made a huge difference.

“It was almost the plan. We knew Munster would put us under pressure, and our scrum’s magic worked, even without some really good players.

“That culture is breeding itself nicely across South African rugby.”

Dobson praised his team for turning things around when the chips were down.

“This team will always get off the canvas — that’s who we are,” he said.

“We saw it in Treviso; we’ve been a poor travelling team, but it’s been four away wins in a row by a really tight group.

“It was a big team effort, even for a guy like Clinton Swart who just sits on the bench, doesn’t make a mistake, and helps in training.

“Former Griquas wing Dylan Maart had never been overseas before but comes in, flies on an international flight and scores a try on debut — that’s very special.

“What gives us hope is how this team has fought and the quality of depth we’re building.

“I could name a lot of guys who didn’t play today — let alone the Springboks.

“It feels like we’re building something in terms of our squad size to last and compete properly. The project is growing in shape and we wanted cohesion.

“And what is nice is no injury concerns and we can win on the road.”

The Stormers kick off their Investec Champions Cup campaign with an away match against French team Bayonne on Friday.

Scorers:

Munster 21: Tries: Tadhg Beirne, John Hodnett, Jack Crowley. Conversions: Jack Crowley (3)

Stormers 27: Tries: Adre Smith, Dylan Maart, Ruan Nel. Conversions: Jurie Matthee (3). Penalties: Jurie Matthee (2).

Other SA scores: Connacht 44 Sharks 17, Bulls 33 Lions 43.

