Dirt Playoffs 2025 electrifies PEOTR with non-stop action

HOT SHOT: Driver of the Day, Kosie Weyers, thrilled fans with unmatched speed and car control en route to victory in the Hotrod Shootout

The World of Motorsport Zuid Afrika organising team promised a night of edge-of-your-seat motorsport — and the Dirt Playoffs 2025 delivered far beyond expectations.

A capacity crowd packed the PE Oval Track Raceway on Saturday and were treated to roaring engines, daring overtakes and the kind of showmanship that reminded fans exactly why dirt racing remains one of the most thrilling spectacles in SA motorsport.

The evening’s headline event, the highly anticipated Hotrod Shootout, quickly turned into a masterclass by none other than the legendary Kosie Weyers, a man already boasting an incredible 24 national titles.

Fans expected fireworks when he lined up against local hero Piet Scheepers, but few predicted the sheer dominance that followed.

Racing his usual tar-oval car fitted with slick tyres, Weyers unleashed a blistering pace that left competitors scrambling to keep up.

In the 20-lap final, Weyers stunned the crowd by starting an entire lap down — a bold move that could have backfired dramatically.

Instead, he ignited the stadium, slicing through the pack with surgical precision.

Within 12 laps he had not only unlapped himself but proceeded to lap every single competitor except Scheepers.

The grandstands shook as fans roared him home to victory, setting the tone for an unforgettable night.

The Sprint Cars added their own brand of chaos and spectacle.

Fifteen thunderous machines — towering wings, massive tyres and earth-shaking exhaust notes — tore around the oval in a blur of noise and power.

Kenny Gouws was the star of the show, delivering a clean sweep by winning both heats and the final.

His car looked glued to the dirt as he carried impossible speed through the turns, much to the delight of an appreciative crowd.

The action stayed relentless in the V8 American Saloons, where the ever-consistent Pieta Victor once again proved why he is regarded as one of the class’s true greats.

Fending off fierce challenges from Allan Booysen and Kevin Ralph, Victor stormed to overall victory.

In the 2.1l Modifieds, Kean Barnard was untouchable, cruising to line honours after dominating the final with smooth, controlled pace.

A crowd-pleasing break in the racing programme featured a dazzling spinning display by Benoni’s own Sunesh Pursad.

As smoke filled the air and tyres screeched in protest, Pursad showcased a dazzling mix of precision driving and showman flair, earning cheers that echoed long after he stepped out of the car.

Class results:

Sprint Cars — 1st Kenny Gouws (#16), 2nd Ehrard Visagie (G10), 3rd Graham Parkins (G17)

Stockrods — 1st Ruben Barnard (C139), 2nd Keith McGregor (544), 3rd Nathan Roesstorff (C725)

1660 Modified Saloons — 1st Jason Drake (C126), 2nd Jamie Zwiegelaar (ZA3), 3rd Jaco Pitout (C157)

2.1L Modifieds — 1st Kean Barnard (E15), 2nd Tyron van Tonder (C95), 3rd Francois Jansen van Vuuren (C10)

Hotrods — 1st Kosie Weyers (SA1), 2nd Piet Scheepers (C23), 3rd Jaco Aylward (E28)

Classic 6’s — 1st Gordon Ascaray (C178), 2nd Jonathan van Vuuren (C721), 3rd Jabe de Kock (C140)

Heavy Metals — 1st Philip Victor (C720), 2nd Bonita Kotze (C79), 3rd Cornel Victor (C711)

V8 American Saloons — 1st Pieta Victor (E99), 2nd Allan Booysen (B10), 3rd Kevin Ralph (B9)

Driver of the Day: Kosie Weyers — a runaway fan favourite after his breathtaking Hotrod Shootout performance.

Motorsport enthusiasts can look forward to one more night of high-speed entertainment in 2025 with the always-popular Christmas Race, set to take place on December 20 at the PE oval track.

If Saturday’s show was anything to go by, it’s an event not to be missed.

