EL trainer confident of crowning two SA champs

BUSY MONTH: Lubabalo Kweyi, Thinumzi Gqola and stablemate Ayabulela Mashibhini are preparing for their upcoming SA title bouts in Johannesburg.

Mdantsane trainer Ncedo Cecane has sought help from a former estranged boxer in his quest to close the year in style by crowning two SA champions.

Cecane, from Sada but training boxers at the Mpucuko Sports Academy in Mdantsane, will have a busy December when he leads two of his boxers to crucial SA title bouts in the space of five days.

First up will be Thinumzi Gqola’s ordered rematch against Mthokozisi Ngxaka for the SA mini-flyweight title clash at the Orient Theatre on December 14.

Five days later, his charge, Lubabalo Kweyi, will make an audacious attempt to unseat veteran Asanda Gingqi for the SA junior-lightweight crown at the same venue.

While one would have been overwhelmed by the big task at hand, Cecane is taking it in his stride, though he has left nothing to chance in ensuring his boxers will be in top condition for the bouts.

Cecane uprooted to set up a month-long camp in Johannesburg to ensure his boxers benefited from top preparations, including sparring sessions.

“Yes, we have been in Johannesburg for over a month now, and I am happy with how the camp has been going, all thanks to the WBC gymnasium, which gave us a place to train,” he said.

The camp helped him to reunite with his former protégé, Tisetso Matikinca, who honed his skills under his tutelage when he was an amateur before surprisingly leaving him to turn professional under Johannesburg trainer Sean Smith.

While Cecane was disappointed when the Mthatha-born boxer dumped him, they have since reconciled and he is helping him in preparations.

“I let bygones be bygones, and though I was disappointed at first, I later understood that he was looking for greener pastures, though I would have appreciated it if he had informed me instead of me learning about it from the Daily Dispatch.”

To prepare for Ngxaka’s southpaw style, Matikinca, who is also a left-hander, has been helping Gqola in sparring sessions while also lending a helping hand to his amateur friend, Kweyi, ahead of the biggest fight of his life.

“Matikinca is always with us in training, and the fact that he and Kweyi were amateur friends under my guidance is helping a lot,” Cecane said.

“I believe he is a smarter southpaw than Ngxaka, and this is helping Gqola to sharpen his technique.

“With this kind of preparation there is no doubt that I am retaining the mini-flyweight title and winning the junior-lightweight one.”

The Ngxaka-Gqola rematch came after Ngxaka filed a protest over the outcome of their August clash, won by Gqola by split decision.

BSA reviewed the fight, with its independent judges scoring it in favour of Ngxaka, triggering a rematch.

Ironically, it was the second time a Cecane boxer had been ordered to grant his opponent a rematch for the same belt after Xolisa Magusha was in a similar situation in 2019.

Magusha was ordered by BSA to grant Siyakholwa Kuse a rematch after Kuse protested against the loss.

However, the fight never took place, as Magusha was already contracted to defend the belt against Sibusiso Bandla, who dethroned him and inherited the rematch order to face Kuse.

“I have been in this situation before for the very same title, so I am used to it,” Cecane said.

“While Magusha never got an opportunity to prove his win over Kuse was no fluke, this time Gqola will do it.”

