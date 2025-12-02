Reinach sets sights on 2027 World Cup glory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LIVE-WIRE: Cobus Reinach in action during the Rugby Championship Test match against Argentina at Kings Park Stadium in Durban. Reinach says the Springboks' competitive ethos pushes the players to be stronger and better every day

After making a landmark 50th appearance in the green and gold against Wales, rugged scrumhalf Cobus Reinach has set his long-term sights on representing the Springboks at the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

Reinach was one of SA’s standout players on their end-of-season European tour when they beat Japan, France, Italy, Ireland and Wales to finish 2025 on a high.

The No 9 said he was thrilled about earning his 50th Test cap in the Boks’ big victory over Wales, describing it as a huge privilege and something he would always be grateful for.

It took Reinach more than 11 years to achieve his special career milestone, and now he has his sights firmly set on trying to secure a spot in the 2027 World Cup squad.

“It’s always special just to put on the Springbok jersey,” he said.

“If it’s cap one or cap 140-odd like Eben [Etzebeth], it’s special. But playing my 50th Test was definitely great.

“It’s every boy’s dream to play for the Springboks, and having done that 50 times is unreal.

“It’s a privilege and something I’ll always be thankful for.

“For us, it wasn’t just about the end-of-the-year tour. It was about the whole season.

“We learnt and adapted more than previously, and I think we grew immensely as a team.

“Even though we had a few setbacks, we probably learnt more from those games than from winning or delivering a good performance.

“So, if you take the whole season plus the November tour, it was amazing.

“The guys are learning and working hard, and hopefully that’s one thing we’ll never lose.

“The way we work for each other and how tightknit we are as a group is special.”

Of his 2027 Rugby World Cup aspirations, Reinach said: “I definitely want to play another one or maybe two years.

“I feel good, and there’s a lot of energy in the legs. It’s just my hairline that’s moving back a little, and my beard is thicker.

“But the way we are here [in the team] and how competitive everyone is in each position pushes you to be stronger and better every day.

“So, if we can keep on with that, I think there’s a lot more in the tank.”

Commenting on what made the Bok team so special, Reinach said it was a collective effort.

“It’s thanks to everyone — the management do their thing, and how the players buy in contributes to it,” he said.

“If we hit highs or lows, it doesn’t really matter, because the players and management pick you up.

“The closeness of the group and how we want to work for each other, and everyone back home makes it a privilege to be here, and everyone understands that.”

Reinach thanked die-hard Springbok supporters for their passion for the team throughout the season.

“From London to here in Wales, France, Ireland and everywhere, thank you very much.

“We are all over the world, but it doesn’t matter. We are one, and we thank you for what you do,” he said.

“We can’t do what we do without you, and you are the reason for keeping us going.

“We appreciate it, we need you, and we’ll keep fighting for you.”

The Herald