Chippa United share spoils with Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Chippa United's Justice Figareido skips past the Kaizer Chiefs defence in their Betway Premiership clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 3, 2025

Relegation-threatened Chippa United held Kaizer Chiefs to a goalless draw in their Betway Premiership encounter at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

Heading into the game, Chilli Boys head coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi said that he intended to strengthen the team’s defence while unleashing a more focused attacking force.

His troops executed his defensive game plan flawlessly on Wednesday night but fell short in attack.

Despite garnering a point, Chippa remain at the bottom of the table, with nine points from 15 matches.

Chippa employed a defensive approach in the first half, leaving Amakhosi little room to score.

The Glamour Boys launched several attacks at the Chilli Boys, but the Gqeberha team remained composed and blocked each threatening strike.

Chiefs’ only effort on target of the first half came from Mfundo Vilakazi on 38 minutes.

Chiefs pushed hard in the closing stages of the first stanza and created another chance, only for Asanele Velebayi’s shot to sail over the crossbar.

Chippa struggled to capitalise on their counterattacks due to a lack of penetration up front.

Asanele Bonani had the Chilli Boys’ only clear chance before halftime, but his shot went wide.

Vilakazi’s two substitutions, replacing Khaya Mfecane and Bonani with Ayabulelela Konqobe and Bienvenu Eva Nga, sparked a home side revival in the second half.

But their efforts came to nought in front of a decent-sized crowd at the 2010 World Cup venue.

