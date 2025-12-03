Standard Bank is ‘more than a bank’ as it partners with The Herald Cycle Tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PREMIUM RIDE: Unathi Maqalekane, Standard Bank provincial head of client coverage, personal and private banking in the Eastern Cape, gears up for the 40th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour while highlighting the TREK Top Fuel 5, valued at R55,000, the premium ride one lucky Standard Bank participant could take home.

The Herald Cycle Tour celebrates its 40th edition in 2026, with Standard Bank coming on board as Silver Sponsor for what will be the event’s largest and most ambitious yet.

The prize purse for competitive riders is a massive R650 000, the biggest amount to ever be given away at The Herald Cycle Tour in celebration of 40 years of cycling in the Eastern Cape.

The 2026 Herald Cycle Tour will include an enhanced family experience at the Race Village, featuring family tents, a beer garden, a children’s playpark, on-stage live entertainment, and VIP lounges.

Standard Bank provincial head of client coverage, personal and private banking in the Eastern Cape, Unathi Maqalekane, said sporting events of this nature offer invaluable opportunities for individual participants in terms of personal growth, building self-esteem and fostering a sense of community within the province.

Herald Cycle Tour logo 2026 (The Herald)

“As Standard Bank Eastern Cape, we see our involvement as an opportunity to not only sustain the event’s legacy but also propel it to greater success,” Maqalekane said.

“I look forward to seeing the event bringing together communities and families whilst stimulating economic growth, enabling us to fulfil our purpose as a bank: ‘Africa is our home; we drive her growth’.”

Standard Bank looks forward to sharing the milestone cycling event with clients and their supporters, focusing on quality entertainment, engaging activations, and top-tier food and drinks synonymous with the Eastern Cape, as part of the Standard Bank VIP hospitality experience.

“When planning the VIP experience, I ensure that we as a team create truly unforgettable moments that exceed our clients’ expectations.

“This is also our chance to strengthen relationships with our clients by enriching their experiences and enhancing their lives. In this way, we as Standard Bank become their dedicated partner in growth as more than a bank,” Maqalekane said.

In addition, riders can become eligible for a lucky draw to win a 2025 TREK Top Fuel 5 (Matte Mercury) bicycle valued at R55 000, specifically for Standard Bank Mountain Bike and Road Race participants.

“So, if you are a client, you may just be on the receiving end of a next-level prize,” Maqalekane said.

The mountain bike races will take place on Sunday February 8 at the Addo Polo Club, and the road races will be held over the weekend of Saturday February 14 and Sunday February 15 from Pollok Beach.

For more information and to enter, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za. Online entries close on Monday February 2.

The Herald