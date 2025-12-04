PE Sports Legends Trust to celebrate 10th anniversary

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha will host a night of celebration as the Port Elizabeth Sports Legends Trust (PESLT) marks its 10th anniversary of honouring sporting stars at the Tramways Building on Saturday.

Founded in 2015 by Richard Draai, the trust began its journey with a small group of like-minded individuals dedicated to identifying and acknowledging former sports personalities from the non-racial era who had been overlooked and risked being forgotten in the new dispensation.

Over the past decade, trustees Graeme Sauls, Devdas Govindjee, Paul Brooks, Yazeed le Roux, Faghme Abrahams and Draai have celebrated leading sportsmen and sportswomen through annual black-tie events, with exceptions made for the pandemic years.

The PESLT has witnessed local athletes from various sporting codes come together, having their achievements at club, provincial and national levels acknowledged.

The impact of their stories prompted the trust to further its mission, leading to the publication of Our Heroes — Their Stories (Edition 1), which chronicles the accomplishments of 45 award recipients.

The PESLT is working on a second edition, expected to feature the stories of an additional 50 sportspersons, set to be released in early 2026.

In 2023 the PESLT initiated the “Unsung Heroines” event, which honoured 10 women for their contributions to sports, arts and culture, coinciding with Women’s Month.

The inaugural guest of honour was Zanele Mdodana, the current assistant coach of the SPAR Proteas netball team and a former captain.

Similar events were held in 2024 and 2025, recognising deserving women from various backgrounds.

PE Sports Legends Trust trustee Devdas Govindjee (SUPPLIED)

The trust’s initiatives have also received strong support from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which has provided appropriate citations for the awards given to annual recipients.

Over the past 10 years, a total of 102 sportspersons and 30 Unsung Heroines have been honoured, including special awards and Chairman’s awards.

Reflecting on the past decade, trustees shared their memorable experiences:

Yazeed Le Roux: “I consider it an honour and a blessing to engage with our legends. The relationships I’ve cultivated through interviews have been intrinsically rewarding.”

Treasurer Paul Brooks: “There have been numerous highlights since launching the PESLT, but the one I treasure most is the launch of our first edition publication, Our Heroes - Their Stories. We were determined to get it off the ground and even Covid-19 couldn’t stop us. The joy on recipients’ and family members’ faces when we unveiled the book at the South End Museum was truly special."

We were determined to get it off the ground and even Covid-19 couldn’t stop us. The joy on recipients’ and family members’ faces when we unveiled the book at the South End Museum was truly special." Chief operating officer Graeme Sauls: “The biggest highlight will always be our first gala event. I consider it the greatest night in the history of sport in our city. Seeing the reactions of those honoured, many for the very first time, was priceless.”

Chair Richard Draai: “A highlight for me was sitting opposite Desmond Kramer (now late) and realising he had never been honoured at any level before the PESLT recognised him. Meeting the humble Harold Clarke was another memorable moment, along with the response to our first book launch.”

Dev Govindjee: “Working with fellow trustees under Richard Draai’s leadership over the past 10 years has been an uplifting experience, marked by honesty, sincerity and total commitment to the trust’s aims. Including our ladies’ group has also enhanced our outreach to the community.”

On Saturday, another group of sportspersons will be revealed. The names of the recipients and the guest of honour have been kept secret.

Guests will celebrate the nominees as well as pay tribute to the 37 previous recipients who have passed on, highlighting their achievements.

“As a self-funded initiative, the PESLT expresses heartfelt gratitude to loyal supporters who generously assist when needed,” a statement from the PESLT said.

“Organising two major events each year requires tremendous effort, and Richard Draai, Graeme Sauls and his fellow trustees greatly appreciate the regular support from the ladies’ group, headed by Nadia Domingo.” — PE Sports Legends Trust